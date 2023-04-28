Gardaí used batons and pepper spray on woman who attacked them during traffic stop in Louth

The accused was convicted in her absence at Dundalk Court.

Gardaí were forced to baton and pepper spray a 42-year-old woman who assaulted two officers following a car stop in Dundalk during the early hours of the morning.

Clodagh Elliott, Tarivy Lane, Newry, Co. Down, did not turn up to face two counts of assault, and charges of obstructing a garda, being intoxicated in public and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words, at the N52 Inner Relief Road on 30 January 2021.

Judge McKiernan heard that one guard was kicked in the groin, and another bitten by the defendant.

Gda Kristopher Curran testified that after he stopped a car on the road and was attempting to arrest the driver, the accused got out of the front passenger seat.

She was intoxicated and confronted him in an aggressive manner. She attempted to pull the driver away before standing in the middle of the road.

It was dark and Gda Curran continued that he gave this woman a direction several times to remove herself and leave the area. She refused to comply.

Given her level of intoxication, he told her she was going to be arrested under Section 4 of the Public Order Act. The defendant attempted to flee and ran onto the road.

While the officer tried to make an arrest, he said Ms Elliott kicked him on the lower abdomen and thigh. When she kicked him in the groin, ‘I applied my baton to effect an arrest’.

The woman was handcuffed and brought to Dundalk Garda Station.

Gda Kieran Norrby gave evidence of responding at 1.55am to his colleague’s call for assistance.

He said Ms Elliott was ‘violent’ and ‘lashing out’ during the arrest. She bit him on the left thumb at which point he deployed pepper spray. No blood was drawn.

The defendant was convicted of all charges and a bench warrant issued for sentence.