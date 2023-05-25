Gardaí gave up pursuit of car before it crossed the border

As the car they were following was driving on the wrong side of the road, gardaí stopped their pursuit before the other vehicle crossed the border into Northern Ireland, the court has been told.

Peter McGuigan (35), Bavan, Omeath, was not present when the case was called, and it went ahead without him.

He had been summonsed for dangerous driving and driving without a licence, at Knocknagoran, Omeath, on 26 March 2020.

Gda Ashley Foy testified that at 2.55pm while leaving Omeath Garda Station she saw an Audi A4 drive past at speed. She knew the driver as Mr McGuigan.

Her colleague followed this car and it failed to stop for them. At Drumullagh it was on the wrong side of the road and in Cornamucklagh the Audi crossed the white line to the incorrect side.

Gardaí decided to disengage the pursuit. The other vehicle went over border crossing no. 2.

Gda Shane Cafolla gave evidence of speaking to a male in the driver’s seat of a car two days earlier. He identified himself as Peter McGuigan.

Judge McKiernan said no evidence was given of any driving licence allegation.

The court convicted the defendant of dangerous driving only.

Details were given of previous convictions including for drink driving, driving without a licence, no insurance and public order.

A €400 fine and four-year driving disqualification were imposed.

Bail in the event of an appeal was set at a personal bond of €300 with a €500 independent surety, cash to be lodged.