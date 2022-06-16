Garda Patrol van had to be deep cleaned after 52-year-old prisoner transferred to Garda Station

Patrol van had to be deep cleaned

An electrical engineer has had damage to property and Public Order charges struck out after paying compensation and donating to charity.

Patrick Kelly (52), Monksland, Carlingford, admitted being intoxicated in public and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words in Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk, and soiling the prisoner cell in a Garda Ford Transit at Dundalk Garda Station on 4 February last.

Evidence was given that at 7.30pm gardaí received a report that the defendant was refusing to leave a bar.

On arrival, officers saw that he was intoxicated and unsteady on his feet. He refused to give his details and became abusive before being arrested under the Public Order Act.

Kelly defecated in the back of the patrol van which had to be grounded for a number of hours for deep cleaning.

Solicitor Ciarán Hughes handed into court a letter from his client’s GP which he said may explain the damage charge.

The defendant wished to apologise. He was going through a difficult time after suffering family bereavements in the space of 18 months.

He was married with three children. He had €150 to pay for the damage and another €300 for Turas Counselling Service.