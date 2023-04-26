Garda ‘got a strong smell of cannabis’ from car driving past at over 40km per hour

Barrister claims evidence ‘unbelievable and absolutely incredible’ as man (27) convicted of drug driving

A Louth garda testified that he was “100pc” certain he detected a smell of cannabis from a car that drove past his vehicle at over 40km per hour.

The driver, Leon Cumberton (27) of The Walk, Inse Bay, Laytown, was fined €300 and disqualified from driving for one year after the judge ruled he did have a case to answer.

After contesting the charge he did not go into evidence and was convicted of drug driving at The Mall, North Quay, Drogheda on 13 June 2021.

Gda Alan Macklin gave evidence that at 11.25am he got a ‘strong smell of cannabis’ from a Volkswagen Golf which he then stopped at Merchants Quay.

Judge McKiernan asked how did he get the smell before stopping the car?

Gda Macklin replied that it ‘came through the vents’ of the garda vehicle and was ‘blowing directly in our faces’.

He continued that an oral fluid test tested positive for cannabis and Mr Cumberton was arrested at 11.49am before being brought to the doctor’s room at the garda station for a blood sample to be taken.

The witness told barrister Joe Smith that he was initially outside his car and got a smell as the Golf went by a checkpoint. He also smelled the cannabis through the vents as he followed behind.

Mr Smith put it to Gda Macklin that he got an odour from a car passing at 40-50kph and asked did the vents not get rid of smells.

The officer said you could smell slurry from inside a car. He was ‘100%’ that he got a smell of cannabis. It happened on a regular enough basis.

‘I have to put it you didn’t smell it,’ Mr Smith continued.

‘I did,’ the garda replied.

Counsel added it was clear in the statement that the car’s registration was ‘12 TN 3091’, while in direct evidence it was ‘12 TN 2091’ and that it didn’t appear to be a ‘2’ in Gda Macklin’s notebook. It appeared to be a ‘7’.

Mr Smith submitted it was ‘unbelievable and absolutely incredible’ to smell cannabis in this situation. It was actually ‘physically impossible’ at 40-50kph.

Also, it appeared to be ‘7091’ in the notebook. There was a lot of doubt.

However, Judge McKiernan said she was satisfied with the evidence and that there was a case to answer.

‘It could easily be a ‘2’ (in the notebook). The garda evidence was ‘2’ and in the charge sheet it’s a ‘2’.

The defence indicated it was not going into evidence.

There were no previous convictions.

Mr Smith said his client apologised. He complied with gardaí.

Charges of no insurance and no driving licence were struck out. The judge said there was no evidence given of a demand being made for them.