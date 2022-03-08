Louth

Father-of-eight who handed over house for "gruesome" Keane Mulready Woods murder jailed for four years

Gerard McKenna. Expand

Gerard McKenna.

A father-of-eight, who cleaned up and removed blood-stained evidence from his Drogheda home where teenager Keane Mulready Woods was murdered, has been jailed for four years.

Sentencing Gerard 'Ged' McKenna at the Central Criminal Court today, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said it was clear that there was nothing he could say or do in any way to alleviate "the terrible anguish" suffered by the family of Mr Mulready Woods as a result of the "vicious and violent manner" of the murder and the "appalling disrespect" shown by the killers in the disposal of the victim's body.

