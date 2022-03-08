Father-of-eight who handed over house for "gruesome" Keane Mulready Woods murder jailed for four years

A father-of-eight, who cleaned up and removed blood-stained evidence from his Drogheda home where teenager Keane Mulready Woods was murdered, has been jailed for four years.

Sentencing Gerard 'Ged' McKenna at the Central Criminal Court today, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said it was clear that there was nothing he could say or do in any way to alleviate "the terrible anguish" suffered by the family of Mr Mulready Woods as a result of the "vicious and violent manner" of the murder and the "appalling disrespect" shown by the killers in the disposal of the victim's body.

The judge noted that it was not suggested that McKenna was present during the "shocking dismemberment of the boy" or that he had taken any preparatory steps or had any foreknowledge of what was going to be done to the victim.

Mr Justice McDermott said the defendant became aware that something had occurred when he walked into his house and was instructed to clean the property. "It was clear he knew what he was doing and what he was asked to do was terrible and wrong. The offence focused on what he did after and the deliberate disposal of important evidence," he added.

He said the actions by McKenna of disposing of material evidence was a very serious offence and "a good deal" of the clean up in the house appeared to have been carried out by the perpetrators of the killing. "It is clear it was done in somewhat of a crude manner," he added.

Mr Justice McDermott said that whilst McKenna had expressed shame and knew the victim since his birth and his family, he did not appear to care at the time what was done to the teenager by these people in his family home but had also not expected him to be murdered and "in such a grotesque way".

"If people are minded to cooperate and help more serious criminals because they feel intimidated or threatened to do so, they can thrive. Turning a blind eye and indifference to assisting serious criminal gangs is the essential bedrock of their success and this kind of assistance must be discouraged," he added.

It was submitted by McKenna's defence counsel during last week's sentence hearing that the 52-year-old defendant had "no inkling" what would happen when he "surrendered" his Drogheda home to an organised criminal group.

Detective Sergeant Peter Cooney agreed with Michael O'Higgins SC, defending, that although McKenna knew "something bad" was going to happen when he allowed his house to be used, he did not know the specifics and had not been in the house at the time of the incident.

Evidence was given that a blood-stained ballistic vest belonging to the Drogheda teenager was discovered at a nearby burn site along with rubber gloves, a box of Swiss Army knives and part of a sofa.

The court also heard last week that a car parked in a laneway at the back of the accused's house contained a blood-stained axe and a bone fragment. The keys to that car, a red Toyota Corolla, were also found in McKenna's house.

Gardaí searched McKenna's house at Rathmullen Park in Drogheda and observed "a strong smell of paint" and that "part of the floor" had been replaced.

Mr O'Higgins, for McKenna, told the sentence hearing that the person who ordered McKenna to surrender his house was "a person of very significant notoriety, with a number of murders attributed to him, including that of a close friend". This person, who has since passed away, "was not easy to say no to and when they tell you to do something, you do it," he submitted.

McKenna of Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, Co Louth pleaded guilty last November to cleaning up and removing evidence from the scene at or near Rathmullan Park, Drogheda in Co Louth, with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of a person or persons, knowing or believing that the said person or persons were guilty of the murder of Mr Mulready Woods (17), on a date unknown between January 12 and 14 2020, both dates inclusive.

The offence is contrary to section 7(2) of the Criminal Law Act 1997 and the maximum sentence is ten years in prison.

Mr Mulready Woods, from Drogheda, was last seen alive in the town on January 12, 2020.

The following day, some of the teenager's dismembered body parts were found in a holdall in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin.

Two days later, his head, hands and feet were found in a burning car in the Drumcondra area of Dublin.

The court heard that McKenna has 14 previous convictions which include the sale of drugs, violent disorder, theft and burglary.

Before delivering the sentence today, Mr Justice McDermott said the victim's mother reported her son missing on January 13 and he was last seen the previous day. McKenna's house was searched on January 14, he said, and the defendant was present at the time. It was clear to gardai that there had been a recent attempt to paint the property and some furniture had been removed, he continued.

McKenna's house, he said, was technically examined and there was extensive blood-staining including blood splatter on part of a 'L' shaped settee in the backyard. When the blood was examined it was found to contain the DNA of Mr Mulready Woods, continued the judge, adding that the deceased had been assaulted in the lounge area of the house.

The judge said gardai concluded that there had been a clean-up of the home, where a new floor had been installed, although cast-off blood splatter remained on the ceilings.

When McKenna was asked about the objects in the fire, the judge said he told gardai that he did not know that the child was wearing a ballistics vest. "He said that when he returned home the house was clean and he had to do it for his kids, to save them," said the judge.

Having regard to the gravity of the offence, the judge said there was a high degree of moral culpability, which placed it in the upper mid-range of seriousness.

He said as far as the clean up job was carried out by McKenna, it did not conceal blood on the ceiling or the floor and had been noticeable to gardai when they entered the premises.

The judge also pointed out today that it was accepted that the accused had taken a call from a "very dangerous and menacing criminal" who had a reputation for violence in a number of murders and McKenna would not name him at the time. "It is also clear they threatened to kill his child," he said.

The aggravating factors in the case included the horrific murder of the young boy and the cleaning up of the scene.

The judge set a headline sentence of seven years before mitigation.

In mitigation, the judge noted McKenna's guilty plea as well as his deep regret and continuing remorse for what happened, which the court accepted was genuine.

McKenna was sentenced to five years and three months in prison with the final 15 months suspended for a period of three years. It was backdated to when he went into custody on May 8, 2020.

SENTENCE HEARING

At last week's sentence hearing on February 28, Detective Sergeant Peter Cooney told prosecution counsel Michael Delaney SC that Mr Mulready Woods lived at Marley's Lane in Drogheda with his mother and had been reported missing by her on the afternoon of January 13, 2020. Mr Mulready Woods had been on bail at the time with certain curfew conditions and his mother reported his disappearance to gardaí on 13 January when he did not come home the night before.

Outlining the events that led up to the incident, Mr Delaney said that Mr Mulready Woods was last seen by a number of witnesses at Dominic's Bridge in Drogheda. CCTV footage showed the teenager getting into a taxi at that location which brought him to the Ballsgrove area, where there are a number of shops. McKenna's house was within walking distance of the Ballsgrove area.

The detective said that "Mr A" was seen paying for the taxi on CCTV footage and the victim went into a Centra shop in the company of that man. Mr Mulready Woods was then seen getting into a navy blue Volkswagen Jetta, which was owned by another individual. Both of these men are suspects in the investigation, he said.

Mr Delaney said the discovery of Mr Mulready Woods remains' were "pretty gruesome". On January 13 at 9.45pm, human remains were found in a sports bag in the Moatview area of Coolock in Dublin by people out walking. Two days later, a skull was located in the boot of a burned out Volvo car near Clonliffe Road by a member of Dublin Fire Brigade, who had arrived at the scene to put out the fire. Part of the teenager's torso was located last year at a location quite close to Rathmullen Park. The cause of death could not be ascertained, he said.

At 4.50pm on January 14, a search was carried out at McKenna's house and he was present at the time. Immediately, there was a strong smell of paint when gardai entered the two-bedroom council house and a technical examination was carried out over a number of days.

Gardaí learned that the scene had been cleaned up by painting, while part of the floor in the lounge had been replaced with a different type of wood. Despite the clean-up, blood-staining including splatter and cast-off staining was evident throughout the house in a number of different locations. Swabs taken from these locations matched the victim's blood. There was blood splatter spanning along the bottom of a window, a leg of the television stand and the front area of a Sky box. The blood extended to the side of the television and to the fireplace. There was also cast off blood-staining on the internal hot press door and on the ceiling in the lounge.

The detective said a blood-stained couch was found in the backyard of the house, which matched the victim's DNA. The court heard that Mr Mulready Woods had been assaulted within the lounge area of the house and his blood was found on the lower end of the couch, which was in the lounge at the time of the assault.

According to the witness, it was likely floorboards had been installed into the lounge area after the incident and that the walls and ceiling had been painted due to cast-off splatter from the victim. The new wooden flooring, he said, had not been put under the skirting boards and had just been "put to the corner" still exposing the hinges underneath the original floors.

Gardai also discovered the remains of a fire in Ballsgrove area, which is not far from McKenna's house. The fire was probably lit early on January 14, said the detective, and items were later recovered from the fire including part of the "L shaped sofa" from the defendant's house, a rubber glove and a ballistic stab vest as well as a box of Swiss Army knives, both with the victim's blood on them.

A pair of jeans and a jacket belonging to McKenna were found in his house and they also had the victim's blood on it.

A red Toyota Corolla car was also parked at the back of the defendant's house, while the keys were found inside the house.

In the boot of the car, gardai located a number of items containing the victim's blood including an axe with blood on its handle and a pair of socks. A bone fragment was also located on the back passenger seat.

Mr Delaney said that McKenna was out of his home from lunchtime on January 12 and had met some men in a cafe in the centre of Drogheda. The next night, the accused went to a man's home near his house and this man had provided three statements to gardai.

In the first statement, the man said he recalled McKenna being in his living room with a big packet of pink pills. "He was acting very different to the way he usually acts and talking funny. His two legs were hopping. He said he could have been down there cut up. I didn't have a clue what he was on about. While ranting he was also crying. I'd no idea what that meant when he said he could have been cut up," the man told gardai.

The man said that "Ged" was still in his house when he woke up the next morning. "I overheard a conversation between him [McKenna] and my son. He said he had nowhere to go and they wouldn't let him into the bungalow. He said he let a pot of paint fall," said the man, adding that he gave McKenna three packets of wooden flooring and emulsion.

The detective said gardai got CCTV footage from a hardware shop in Drogheda from January 13 and it showed McKenna purchasing paint.

The court heard McKenna went back to his house on the Monday morning to find his couch removed to the backyard, with the defendant saying he did not recognise the place.

McKenna was arrested on February 20 and brought to Drogheda Garda Station. The court heard he was taken to hospital on two occasions during his detention.

During his 15 interviews McKenna denied painting his house and laying the new floor. He then said "they" gave him money to buy paint without specifying who "they" were.

When asked to account for the objects in the fire, McKenna said: "I didn't know the child had a vest. We were told to burn the bags, I didn't know what was in them. I was told to burn the settee. You said it was an abattoir, it was clean. I was told what to do. I wanted to save my kids, I had to do it for my kids. I was told to clean the house but it was already cleaned".

The court heard McKenna had been supplied with prescription drugs earlier in his detention. "During the course of his movement, he managed to get a bottle of tablets [while] in custody, he took them and [this] resulted in him being brought to hospital," said the detective.

McKenna told gardai that he had carried out "the instructions" under duress.

The defendant has seven children with his wife and subsequently had a child from a more recent relationship.

Under cross-examination, the detective agreed with defence counsel Mr O’Higgins that the "rather tragic and very harrowing circumstances" in which the victim lost his life arose where Mr Mulready Woods was "lured" to his client's house at Rathmullen Park by members of an organised criminal gang.

Mr O'Higgins put it to the witness that the motive was "apparently something very petty" but the detective replied: "No, there may be more to it".

The detective also agreed with the barrister that McKenna was not a member of the gang but was "someone who could be relied upon". "Gardai were satisfied he had no inkling of what would take place when he surrendered his house, he obviously did it knowing something bad would happen but no specifics," said Mr O'Higgins.

The witness also agreed that the defendant was not in his house during any of the relevant period and that he had spoken about matters surrounding the disappearance of the teenager, the person responsible and the use of his house by the men.

In his interviews, McKenna said he got the "shock of his life" when he walked into his house and saw "the mess". Mr O'Higgins asked the witness if there was still a lot of blood visible to the naked eye when the clean up was done. The detective replied: "I would say staining".

The court heard part of the couch which had blood on it remained in the back garden and the other part of the couch had been carried to the green area nearby. "The L shaped sofa definitely needed two people to pick it up and carry it," said the witness.

The court heard that McKenna has a long standing and significant history of abusing prescribed medicine. He was "off his head on" Xanex after he was involved in the clean-up and had previously taken cocaine, said Mr O'Higgins.

The detective said that when McKenna was asked by gardai about the people involved, he said he could not tell as they would kill and "mince" his child.

McKenna told gardai that he did not know why he took "the call". The detective agreed with Mr O'Higgins that this person, who is now dead, was of very significant notoriety and had a number of murders attributed to him including that of a very close friend.

The detective agreed that "these people" are not easy to say no to and one does what they say.

In his submissions, Mr O'Higgins said his client had expressed very significant remorse and remained very ashamed of his actions. His children and siblings, he said, had faced some backlash from his actions.

Mr O'Higgins said he was not saying that his client was not liable for his actions as he could have gone to gardai. "The manner of the clean up is telling, to say it was a half job would be an understatement. He was so poor with his efforts that the other part of the couch was in the back garden with the deceased's blood on it. It was a very half-hearted job. One of the reasons why that might be so was because he was taking a lot of prescribed medication, he got through this event in something of a haze," he added.

In mitigation, Mr O'Higgins asked the court to consider that his client was very seriously remorseful for having allowed his house to be used in this particular endeavour and he had "no forewarning" for what took place.

Another factor in mitigation, he said, was that McKenna was "not very embroiled" in the event and gardai accepted that he was not there at the time.