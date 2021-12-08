Dundalk woman (33) pleads guilty to €28,000 fraud

Premium
A 33-year-old woman will be sentenced in the Circuit Court after signing 31 pleas of guilty in respect of fraud offences against her former employer.
Teresa Delduca, Greenacres, Dundalk, was remanded on continuing bail to Dundalk Circuit Court, sitting in Drogheda, on 7 December.
Barrister Sarah Jane Judge said the case concerned a €28,000 fraud. Her client was a staff member of the Revenue Commissioners at the time.
Ms Judge indicated mitigation would be ‘quite technical’.
Legal aid was granted for a solicitor, barrister and senior counsel.
The defendant signed pleas of guilty to 30 counts of stealing money from the Revenue Commissioners, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, at the Revenue Offices, Millennium Road, Dundalk, on dates between 10 February 2016 and 19 April 2018.
She also signed a plea of guilty to one count of attempting to steal €2,000 on 30 April 2018.