Dundalk woman (33) pleads guilty to €28,000 fraud

A 33-year-old woman will be sentenced in the Circuit Court after signing 31 pleas of guilty in respect of fraud offences against her former employer.

Teresa Delduca, Greenacres, Dundalk, was remanded on continuing bail to Dundalk Circuit Court, sitting in Drogheda, on 7 December.

