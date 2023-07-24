Dundalk Poker player stole from colleagues and housemates to feed gambling addiction

A poker player who stole over €3,000 from colleagues and people he lived with to sustain his gambling addiction has been given a suspended sentence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Gigi Birsan (33) of College Heights, Dundalk, Co Louth, pleaded guilty to 103 counts of theft and 33 counts of attempted thefts at unknown locations within the State between late 2016 and late 2017.

At a hearing last Thursday, Judge Orla Crowe noted that Birsan has since addressed his addiction and has returned all the money stolen, totalling €3,164.

Judge Crowe set a headline sentence of three years but instead sentenced Birsan to 18 months fully suspended, ordering him to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for that period.

Detective Garda Eoin Kirwan told the court previously that the alarm was raised after staff at the Drury Buildings restaurant in Dublin became aware of multiple deductions from their bank accounts in small amounts averaging at about €20.

Gardaí suspected that the payroll had been hacked and began an investigation, which led them to PokerStars, the world’s largest online gambling company.

Information obtained from Malta and the Isle of Man brought up a PokerStars account linked to Birsan, with details of his address in Romania and email address.

A European Arrest Warrant was granted, and Birsan was arrested in Romania, where he made admissions to each and every transaction.

Birsan said he used to work in Dublin in a restaurant with many Italian chefs.

The court heard that Birsan had access to the changing rooms in the Drury Buildings and that he would go in and take photos of people’s bank cards so he could use them to place online bets.

One of the injured parties cancelled his card, but when it was compromised a second time, gardaí began to suspect a staff member within the Drury building.

Gda Kirwan said Birsan seemed genuinely remorseful and had not come to garda attention before or since.

“I wish to pay back for my wrong actions; I am depressed by what has happened,” Birsan told gardaí.

Birsan has no previous convictions.

Counsel for the defence said a probation report placed Birsan at low risk of reoffending.

Counsel added that since this offence, Birsan has rehabilitated himself from his gambling addiction and remains in a stable relationship with his wife.

Birsan, who comes from a very supportive family, wrote a letter of remorse to the judge, the court heard.