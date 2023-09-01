Dundalk 16-year-old accused of slashing a man with blade readmitted on strict bail terms

Assault took place on Rampart Lane, Dundalk

A 16-year-old boy accused of slashing a man twice across the face with a curved blade, has been readmitted to bail on stricter terms.

The teenager, who cannot be identified because of his age, is charged with assaulting a 24-year-old man causing him harm at the Imperial Hotel car park, Rampart Lane, Dundalk, on 6 August last.

He had his bail revoked by Judge Susan Fay on 23 August for allegedly breaching a curfew, part of a number of bail terms imposed 15 days earlier.

Following a contested bail application, Judge Patricia Cronin decided to grant bail.

She said it was a ‘last resort’ to remand a young person in custody. The court had serious concerns and hoped that the accused had learned from a week spent in custody.

Judge Cronin warned the boy that she would be available to come back to deal with the matter if a re-entry was made for revocation of bail.

He said he understood that in that case he would be likely to lose his liberty.

Bail was set in the teen’s own bond of €50, nil cash.

He must reside at his home address in Dundalk, observe a curfew between 6pm and 9am, be contactable by mobile phone 24 hours a day (he was given 48 hours to provide Gardaí with a number), sign-on daily at Dundalk Garda Station, have no contact with the alleged injured party, and stay out of Dundalk town centre, except for court appearances, signing on, and legal and medical appointments.

Judge Cronin told the youth that the guards can ‘check 10 times a night if they wish’.

The case was put back to 13 September for DPP directions and bail compliance.

Legal aid was granted, and the court also certified for counsel.