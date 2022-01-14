Driver fined and disqualified

Christopher Lee (38), Doylesforst Road, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, has been fined €300 and disqualified from driving for six years for drink driving.

He pleaded guilty to that offence which arose out of an incident in Bridge Street last year when the defendant was already disqualified from driving.

Evidence was presented that at 10.24pm on 11 July 2021 gardaí saw a Volkswagen Passat in the middle of the road. The car was rolling forwards, the key was in the ignition and the lights were on.

The defendant initially refused to give his details. There was a smell of alcohol from him, and his eyes were glazed.

Following his arrest, he said to gardaí, ‘I know I’m caught drunk driving’.

At the garda station Evidenzer breath tests failed due to Lee gathering saliva in his mouth before blowing into the machine. A blood sample was taken from him.

Solicitor Frank McDonnell said his client had been in hospital with pneumonia before coming to court.

He did not have an issue with alcohol. He was not a man of means and was a cabinet maker when working.

There was no accident on the occasion in question.

The court took into consideration charges of no insurance, failure to produce insurance, driving without a licence, failure to produce a licence and refusal to provide a breath specimen.

Legal aid was granted.