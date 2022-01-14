Louth

Driver fined and disqualified

Christopher Lee (38), Doylesforst Road, Dowdallshill, Dundalk, has been fined €300 and disqualified from driving for six years for drink driving.

He pleaded guilty to that offence which arose out of an incident in Bridge Street last year when the defendant was already disqualified from driving.

