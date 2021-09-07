District Court – Round-up

A 22-year-old man accused of sexual assault has been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court.

He is charged with sexually assaulting a female at an address in Dundalk on 25 May 2019 and assaulting a female causing her harm.

A book of evidence was served on the defendant.

Judge McKiernan made a Section 56 order and granted legal aid for a solicitor and barrister.

The man was remanded on bail to Dundalk Circuit Court, sitting in Drogheda, on 5 October next.

Reporting restrictions were imposed.

Driver bought BMW for €300

Scott Carthy (19), Annies, Kilcurry, Dundalk, has been fined €300 for careless driving when his case was finalised.

Last June the defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of careless driving.

He was accused of dangerous driving at each of Drumnacarra, Drumnasillagh and Aghanskeagh on 7 March 2021.

Evidence was given that gardaí spotted Carthy driving erratically in a BMW which he had purchased for €300. They saw it crash into a barrier. The driver got out and fled and was arrested after a foot pursuit.

The defendant was not present in court the last day as he was working as an apprentice electrician in Dublin and his solicitor had told him not to attend.

Last week, solicitor Dermot Monagan said his client came from a good family who were in shock at his behaviour on this occasion.

He was attending to his apprenticeship.

Judge McKiernan said Carthy should have been in court the last day. He was ‘very lucky’.

She fined him €300 for careless driving and used her discretion not to impose a disqualification.

On electronic tag

Michael Fearon (29), The Village, Jonesboro, Co. Armagh, has been remanded in his absence to 13 October next.

He is charged with dangerous driving at Carrickastuck, Hackballscross, on 22 June last.

His solicitor said he was on bail in Northern Ireland, a condition of which was an electronic tag. He was not allowed to travel south of the border.

Jurisdiction refused

Jurisdiction has been refused in the case of a 23-year-old man charged with possession of drugs allegedly worth more than €7,000.

John McNally, Dunbin, Knockbridge, is accused of possession of cannabis herb and possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply at Dunbin on 18 August 2020.

The court heard the drugs were valued €7,224.

Judge McKiernan refused jurisdiction in the District Court and remanded the defendant on continuing bail to 13 October next for DPP directions.

Made gestures at CCTV camera

A 30-year-old man who made ‘rude gestures’ towards a CCTV camera has been fined €105 for engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour or words. A second charge of being intoxicated in public was taken into consideration.

The defendant, Robert Murphy, Riverdale, Avenue Road, Dundalk, has two previous Public Order convictions. He apologised.

Sgt Laura Blanche presented evidence that on 13 August last in Francis Street a man was acting erratically. He was ‘extremely’ intoxicated, stumbling and abusive to gardaí.

He was also making rude gestures towards a CCTV camera. He was considered a danger to himself and others and was arrested.

Broke window with stone

A man who put a stone through a window of a house in the early hours of the morning has received a suspended sentence.

Macauley Quilton (25), Rockfield Manor, Hoey’s Lane, Dundalk, paid €300 compensation for the damage to the window.

Evidence was presented that at 2.30am on 16 April 2020 there was a dispute at a house in Claddagh Park. The defendant was arrested after it was alleged he threw a stone through the front window.

There are previous convictions, incuding for criminal damage.

Barrister Ronan O’Carroll said the injured party was known to his client. It was a family dispute which he dealt with terribly. He was deeply frustrated.

However, counsel continued, there was no ‘bad blood’ and the matter had been fully resolved. The other person had indicated she would not pursue the case if compensation was paid.

Mr O’Carroll added Quilton had a ‘bad history’ but has had his head down for some time. He said he was ‘drug-free and trouble-free’.

He had arrived at court late to avoid the crowd outside.

A four-month sentence was imposed, suspended for 12 months.

Drugs charge struck out

Anthony McGuigan (32), Ardgahy, Omeath, has had struck out a possession of drugs summons after he made a €200 donation to Turas counselling service.

He pleaded guilty to the offence which occurred at Ardaghy on 5 May 2020.

Evidence was presented that gardaí carried out a search under warrant. They found a bag of suspected cannabis in a jar.

The defendant was not present at the time. He was subsequently met by the guards and made a cautioned statement.

Had cocaine

A 39-year-old man summonsed for possession of a small quantity of cocaine has been told no conviction will be recorded against him if certain conditions are met.

Robert McGinn, Drive One, Muirhevnamór, Dundalk, had the drugs for personal use, his solicitor Conor MacGuill said.

The defendant was found with the drugs at Dundalk garda station on 5 March 2020.

Judge McKiernan adjourned the case to 9 March 2022. She said if an updated probation report on that date was favourable and McGinn had €200 for Turas counselling service, there would be no conviction.

Didn’t come up with donation

Daryl Crosby (22), Glenmore Park, Muirhevnamór, Dundalk, has been fined €150 for possession of drugs at Glenmore Park on 3 March 2020.

His case had been adjourned for payment of €200 to Turas counselling service to have the matter struck out but there was no money in court last week.

Chance to avoid conviction

Jack Lamph (21), Dundalk Road, Carlingford, has been given an opportunity to avoid a conviction for possession of €10-worth of cannabis herb at Dundalk Road on 7 May 2020.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, had a summons adjourned to 10 November next for payment of €200 to Turas counselling service.

The judge said if that was done the matter would be struck out. Otherwise he would be fined €150.

Legal aid was granted.

Wants to return to Australia

‘Have you not better things to do with your time?’ Judge McKiernan has asked Conor McGeeney (20) when he appeared before her on a possession of drugs summons.

The defendant, of Mountain Court, Point Road, Dundalk, has no previous convictions, and had the matter struck out after making a €200 donation to Turas counselling service.

The offence occurred at Centra, Main Street, Blackrock, on 9 May 2020, when he was found with €15-worth of cannabis.

Solicitor Barry Callan said his client was experimenting with cannabis at the time.

He had previously been in Australia and wanted to return.

Adjourned for Probation Report

Martin McDonagh (20), Castletown Road, Dundalk, has had his case adjourned to 10 November next for a probation report.

He pleaded guilty to theft of a bottle of Smirnoff Vodka, valued €17.70, from Tesco, Longwalk Shopping Centre on 24 November 2020.

Put back for donation

Robert Mulligan (32), Lios Dubh, Armagh Road, Dundalk, has been given a chance to avoid a conviction on a possession of drugs summons arising out of an incident at Armagh Road on 2 April 2020.

His case was adjourned to 10 November next for a €200 donation to Turas counselling service.

Legal aid was granted.

Used scissors for arts & crafts

A 24-year-old man charged with having scissors in a public place told gardaí they were for doing arts & crafts in the Simon Community.

After hearing evidence Judge McKiernan decided to take the matter into consideration with a 12-month probation bond that the defendant, Ira Lawlor, is presently on from a separate case.

Garda Niall Collery said that on 15 April last while on mobile patrol he saw a male acting suspiciously on the Inner Relief Road. While speaking to him he noticed a sharp pointed object in his trousers pocket. He found a scissors on him.

Lawlor said he did arts & crafts in the Simon Community which was the reason he had the scissors.

Gda Collery continued he didn’t think that was a reasonable excuse for having scissors in a public place. He arrested the defendant and later charged him. He made no reply after caution.

The witness added that at 13 August last he spoke to staff at the Simon and was informed that the classes are carried out and supervised at all times.

Solicitor Frank McDonnell said his client had the scissors in his pocket when he left. He should never have taken them out of the premises.

Ira Lawlor now had a residential address with his brother and was looking for work. He presented much better.

In making a decision as outlined the judge said hopefully the defendant had turned a corner.

Two summonses for drugs

A 30-year-old mother of two has pleaded guilty to two summonses for possession of drugs.

Hannah Gribbon, St Finian’s Park, Drogheda, admitted the offences at Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk, on 7 January 2020 and at St Finian’s Park on 21 February 2020.

The court heard she was in receipt of lone parent’s allowance of €230 per-week.

There are seven previous convictions, none of which are for drugs.

Judge McKiernan imposed a €150 fine on the first summons, taking the other into consideration.