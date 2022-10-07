Dealer didn’t take chance offered

A 22-year-old man who previously admitted dealing in cannabis and then failed to take an opportunity to go before the Drugs Court has been sentenced to four months imprisonment.

Shea Devine, St Mary’s Cottage, Sunnyside, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to possession and possession for sale or supply of cannabis worth €4,000 at that address on 5 March 2020.

During a search gardaí also found a weighing scales, packaging and cash.

At a hearing last year, it was stated he had run up a €15,000 drugs debt. He had a cannabis addiction from a young age and had suffered traumatic experiences.

There were no previous convictions.

On that occasion Judge McKiernan remarked she was not impressed that Mr Devine hadn’t taken steps to get drug-free.

She was told he couldn’t get time off work for counselling appointments.

A probation report was before the district court on 3 October last.

Solicitor Barry Callan said his client got an opportunity to engage with the Drugs Court but was not in a position to attend appointments.

He worked all over the country as a scaffolder and while his employer was initially obliging, relationships strained as the matter progressed.

The defendant was worried about jeopardising his job.

He was doing well and had not come to further garda attention.

‘Your client clearly doesn’t realise the seriousness of coming before court for selling drugs to vulnerable people,’ Judge McKiernan said.

The judge continued he got an opportunity to engage with the Drugs Treatment Court and it was ‘incredible’ he didn’t avail of it.

‘I don’t believe for a second work commitments are the reason. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.’

Mr Callan said his client was 19 at the time. Mitigating factors were outlined the last day.

Judge McKiernan said she took them all into account when affording him a fair opportunity he should have grasped.

‘He hasn’t decided to play ball. It’s a matter for him.’

The judge added this was serious. It was clear he didn’t engage in any meaningful way. He didn’t co-operate as you would expect.

A four-month sentence was imposed on the substantive matter. The possession charge was taken into consideration.

Bail to appeal was set at a personal bond of €300 with an independent surety of €500, cash to be lodged in lieu.