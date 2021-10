The hearing will be held in Navan.

Gardaí investigating a fire which occurred at a house in Rockfield Manor, Dundalk, Co Louth on Monday September 20, 2021 have arrested a man.

The man, who is in his late 30s, has been charged in connection with criminal damage by fire at this property, and will appear before a sitting of Navan District Court today, October 22, 2021 at 10.30am.