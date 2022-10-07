Compensation paid six years on

A four-month suspended sentence has been imposed on a 32-year-old man when his case was finalised more than six years after he stole phones and grass strimmers from stores in Drogheda. Judge McKiernan decided to suspend the sentence after Edward Stokes’ father came to court with the outstanding sum of €700 compensation. The defendant, of Westbourne Court, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, had pleaded guilty to the theft of two grass strimmers, valued €200 each, at Woodies M1 Retail Park, on 22 May 2016. He also admitted, on the following day, the theft of a €600 iPhone and three Apple iPhones worth €1,500 at Vodafone, West Street. There were 58 previous convictions. The court heard €700 compensation was outstanding since 3 May 2019. Barrister Joe Smith said his client was not in a position to pay. He was scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery after suffering a number of dislocations. His wife was on medication, and he was the main carer for his children. Judge McKiernan said the victims were still out of pocket six years later after the defendant had been given an opportunity by Judge Coughlan. Mr Stokes also took a warrant on the matter. A four-month sentence was initially handed down until the court changed its order as outlined on the money being paid.