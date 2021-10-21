Cocaine hidden in baby’s buggy

After stopping a car gardaí found cocaine in the boot in a baby’s buggy.

That evidence was given during the case of Andrew Cooper (27), Castle Heights, Castletown Road, Dundalk, who pleaded guilty to three charges concerning just under €1,000-worth of the drug.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, admitted possession and possession for sale or supply of cocaine, and possession of Benzocaine giving rise it was connected to a drug trafficking offence, at Castle Road on 14 May 2020.

Evidence was presented that gardaí activated the lights in order to stop a Volkswagen Jetta. Cooper was ‘extremely nervous’ and was informed the car was going to be searched.

Three separate quantities of cocaine were found, two in the boot in a gift bag in a baby’s buggy.

Also recovered was £6,500 sterling from the glove compartment, while the defendant had sums of €185 and €40 in separate pockets, and a bank receipt for a sum of €1,000 which had been lodged. White plastic gloves were located.

Cooper took ownership of everything and signed a garda’s notebook to that effect.

The court heard the accused was engaged to be married and had three children.

The case was adjourned to 3 November next for further submissions in mitigation.