Cameron Reilly told friends he was bisexual and had joined dating app Grindr, murder trial hears

Friends of Cameron Reilly, the teenager found dead in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth, four years ago, have told how he confided in them in the months before his death that he was bisexual.

Erica McGuinness told the Central Criminal Court on Friday that Mr Reilly had told her he was bisexual and was on gay dating website Grindr.

Under cross-examination from defence counsel Michael Bowman SC, she agreed that on the night of May 25 Cameron was keen to break away and this was “out of character for him” because he would normally be “the last man standing”.

Asked by Mr Bowman if there was an understanding that Mr Reilly was going to meet someone, Ms McGuinness said she had been asked if he was staying in two different houses and had said if that was the case then he “may have been going to meet someone”.

Ms McGuinness told the court she had been friends with Mr Reilly for a couple of years. She said he had confided in her that he was bisexual but said he was “quite secretive” so that was all he said.

She told the court Mr Reilly had mentioned a couple of months beforehand that he was on Grindr. Ms McGuinness said the teenager had told her he was just on the site to “suss people out” because there would often be gossip about people locally who were “in the closet”.

Ms McGuinness agreed that the first reference Mr Reilly made to Grindr was when they were out in Ardee. Mr Reilly had exchanged a wink with another man and "then winked at us”.

She said she had never seen the man before and he was a bit older than they were.

Asked by Mr Bowman if she took it that he meant he’d met the man in a sexual context at some stage, she agreed she did.

“He could have met this fella on Grindr but you’re not sure?” Mr Bowman asked, to which Ms McGuinness replied “yes”.

Aaron Connolly (22), of Willistown, Drumcar, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Reilly (18) at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer, on May 26, 2018.

The prosecution told the jury at the outset of the trial that a pathologist will state that Mr Reilly died as a result of asphyxiation due to a ligature being put around his neck.

Shannon Carroll told the court she and Mr Reilly had been close friends for years and said he had been in “brilliant form” and was “happy and jolly” when she saw him on May 25.

She said the group who gathered in the field that evening had been socialising and having fun and there were no arguments that she was aware of.

Ms Carroll said she left the field to go home shortly after 10.30pm and was not part of the group that went to the local chipper.

She told the court Mr Reilly had come out to her around two months prior and said he had been bisexual for a while but she was unaware if he had had any relationships with men.

In her evidence to the court, Megan Smith said Mr Reilly was her best friend.

She told prosecuting counsel Dean Kelly SC that on the night of May 25 she went to meet Mr Reilly and a group of other friends at the field at around 7.30pm or 8pm. She said there were people coming and going throughout the night and they were enjoying themselves having a few drinks and a laugh like they normally did.

She said there was some drinking going on “but not too much”. Asked if there was any cocaine being taken, she said she was aware it was being taken by some people.

Asked if Mr Reilly was taking any, she told the court no, that Mr Reilly never took drugs.

Ms Smith said later in the evening a group including Mr Reilly and the accused, Mr Connolly, left the field and went to get food at the local takeaway.

She said she left Mr Reilly at the entrance to a local estate and this was the last time she saw him alive.

In his opening speech at the beginning of the trial, Mr Kelly said it is the prosecution’s case that at a point between 12.40am and 1.40am on May 26, Mr Connolly intentionally brought about the death of Mr Reilly, whose body was found in a field the next morning by a walker.

He told the jury there could be no doubt that Mr Reilly was alive just before 1am and that he subsequently died violently. Counsel said it was for them to decide whether or not Mr Connolly was responsible.

The trial continues on Monday before Mr Justice Tony Hunt and the jury of seven women and five men.