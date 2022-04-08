Businessman fighting extradition over heist in which garda killed claims memory loss

A judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court said he would deliver a ruling on the extradition request later this month.

A BUSINESSMAN wanted over the robbery during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead is suffering from memory loss, a London court has heard.

Lawyers for Armagh man James Flynn (31) have argued that he should not be extradited to Ireland due to a delay in the prosecution.

Gardaí want to charge him with robbery at Lordship Credit Union, Dundalk, Co Louth, in January 2013 as well as conspiracy to commit six burglaries.

Det Gda Donohoe was shot dead when the armed escort he was on was ambushed by a five-man gang.

During a hearing last Thursday, Mr Flynn said he was suffering from a panic attack, while the father of convicted killer Aaron Brady also gave evidence as part of an abuse of process application that was refused.

Mr Flynn’s barrister, Graeme Hall, argued the extradition of his client would be unjust due to the passage of time and because the allegations against him have not been particularised.

He said there was medical evidence that his client’s memory is now “significantly and adversely affected” and that he cannot recall what took place in 2012 and 2013.

The court was also told he had a relapse in his PTSD and the extradition would likely lead to a further deterioration in his mental health.

Amanda Bostock, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said the delay was due to the complexity of the case, which included over 6,000 lines of enquiry and 3,200 statements.

She said Mr Flynn gave statements to police on three occasions in 2013 when his account was “fresh in his mind”.

Another reason for refusing the request, Mr Hall said, was the specific offences his client was accused of are not set out in the extradition warrant.

Ms Bostock said the case was one of joint enterprise and they did not have to prove exactly what role Mr Flynn allegedly had in the offences.

A judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court said he would deliver a ruling on the extradition request later this month.

Before the hearing began, Mr Flynn asked for an adjournment to seek fresh representation and on health grounds. “This is going on for nine years, this is my life, your honour,” he said.

He also said he was having a panic attack in court, citing his heart “beating out of my chest” and that his hands were changing colour. He said he had not slept in three days.

Refusing the adjournment, the presiding judge said: “You appear to me well composed and making an impressive job of putting across what you want to say.”

His legal team had also made an application to stay proceedings because the prosecution was an abuse of process.

From the witness box, Mr Flynn said he had spoken to investigators three times but he was one of “thousands of people” spoken to.

He told the court he had no worries “in the slightest” about being prosecuted for “something I didn’t do” and claimed that a “case of lies” was being built against him.

Tony Brady, the father of Aaron Brady, who is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Det Gda Donohoe, was also called to give evidence.

He said he had “serious concerns” about the investigation, that there were “glaring issues” in the case and relevant CCTV was missing.

The judge said he could find no conduct “capable of amounting to an abuse of process in respect of the ­extradition courts process”.