Bouncer (68) found guilty of ‘brutally assaulting’ nightclub customer

Bench warrant issued for sentencing

Fusion nightclub, Drogheda Expand

A 68-year-old nightclub bouncer has been convicted of assaulting another man causing him harm during an incident which occurred at Fusion, George’s Street, Drogheda, more than two years ago.

Liam O’Keeffe, Ashfield Grove, Drogheda, did not turn up for a hearing of the case at the District Court last Monday and a bench warrant was issued for sentencing.

Judge McKiernan remarked the victim had been ‘brutally assaulted’ and that CCTV had not been made available to gardaí.

