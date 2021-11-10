Bouncer (68) found guilty of ‘brutally assaulting’ nightclub customer

A 68-year-old nightclub bouncer has been convicted of assaulting another man causing him harm during an incident which occurred at Fusion, George’s Street, Drogheda, more than two years ago.

Liam O’Keeffe, Ashfield Grove, Drogheda, did not turn up for a hearing of the case at the District Court last Monday and a bench warrant was issued for sentencing.

Judge McKiernan remarked the victim had been ‘brutally assaulted’ and that CCTV had not been made available to gardaí.

Thankfully, she added, another patron of the premises had recorded the incident on his phone.

Nathan Lennon testified that after a night out with friends in Fusion he realised he was missing headphones and returned to the club from Mornington. He had had some alcohol.

He wanted to go to the cloakroom to see if anyone had handed the headphones in. He was refused entry to the nightclub and told it would be open the next day. The door was slammed in his face.

When other people were leaving, he blocked the door with his foot. It was the weekend of Halloween and busy.

Mr Lennon said he was grabbed and the defendant ‘punched me repeatedly in the face’. He suffered multiple bruises and small cuts to his face.

He did not have to go to hospital for treatment. He attended a doctor’s surgery. He was anxious and feared going out on his own.

Cross-examined by barrister Stephen Faulkner he denied kicking the door and trying to force his way in. He said he had been a security guard himself for five years.

The witness also denied saying to Liam O’Keeffe, ‘You old f***, you shouldn’t be working on the door’ and ‘I’ll f***ing bite your ear off’.

Mr Lennon was not aware the accused man got his fingers caught in the door. He didn’t spit at him or launch himself at his chest.

He said the other man was not defending himself. He had heard Liam O’Keeffe had lost his hearing aid but was not aware his badge was lost.

He told Mr Faulkner a civil case was pending against Fusion and Mr O’Keeffe.

Dermot O’Connor said he left Fusion at around 2.30am or 2.45am on 28 October 2019.

He noticed ‘something was not right’ when a bouncer was refusing to let in a person on his own. He ‘automatically’ took out his phone and started recording.

Mr O’Connor said he saw two bouncers ‘struggling with someone’ and pushing this person into a corner and repeatedly hitting him.

The footage was played in court.

Gda John Finnerty investigated the incident.

He said Nathan Lennon made a statement the next day and that he took a cautioned statement from Liam O’Keeffe on 27 January 2020.

It was read out by Inspector John Callanan.

The defendant said he was working security at Fusion that night. It was very busy. At 2am they closed the door, only opening it to let people out.

He continued the other man was constantly kicking and banging the door and said to him, ‘You old f***, you shouldn’t be working on the door. I’ll f***ing bite your ear off’.

‘He rushed the door. I injured three fingers on my hand. I got the door closed,’ the statement continued.

When the door was opened again, the man spat and launched himself at him.

‘I defended myself. We got him out.’

The defendant added that his security badge was gone, and his hearing aid was lost. He had bruises on his arms.

‘I never met him before. I’m nearly 67. I was just doing my job.’

Gda Finnerty said when he contacted Fusion, he was told they had CCTV footage. They indicated they would hold it as they are obliged to.

He was then informed there was a new system in place and the CCTV footage was no longer available.

Statements from two other security staff, Ged Sommerville and Paul Gillespie, were also read out.

Mr Sommerville said he saw Liam struggling to restrain a male who was on top of him. He went to his aid. At least three or four times he (Nathan Lennon) tried to get in.

Mr Gillespie said he took over after telling Liam and Ged to go inside.

‘I got him down the street a bit. Then he tried to have another go at Liam.’

Mr Faulkner submitted this was a case of self-defence. His client had been threatened and spat at and the complainant was ‘hanging out of him’.

He said Nathan Lennon had an ulterior motive for civil proceedings and this was ‘a dry run’. There was a conflict of facts and evidence.

Mr Faulkner continued Dermot O’Connor only saw what he recorded, and he said the footage cannot be taken out of context.

Inspector Callanan responded that counsel was attempting to ‘defend the indefensible’. Neither the defendant nor his witnesses had come to court.

The footage ‘entirely tallies’ with what Mr Lennon said. The defendant admitted in his statement he punched the other man.

It was not self-defence; it was over the top.

The inspector added Fusion did not supply CCTV for their employee.

Judge McKiernan said it was very clear to her that Nathan Lennon was ‘brutally assaulted’.

She pointed out it was a security person’s job to deal with difficult situations but not in this manner.

‘CCTV was not made available; it should have been. Thankfully, Mr O’Connor was present and provided a recording.’

The judge said two other doormen did not appear in court either. Their statements appeared ‘misleading’.

As there was no appearance by the defendant a bench warrant was issued for sentencing.