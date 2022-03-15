Bouncer (68) avoids jail after paying €2,000 to victim

A 68-year-old doorman who was convicted in his absence of seriously assaulting a man at a Drogheda nightclub, avoided a custodial sentence at the local district court on Monday after writing a letter of apology and producing €2,000 for the victim.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan said it was a vicious assault and thankfully a third party had recorded the incident as the CCTV had not been made available to the investigation.

Liam O’Keeffe of Ashfield Grove, Drogheda was convicted of assault causing harm last November, when the case - which had been listed for hearing proceeded and a bench warrant was issued for sentencing. The case was subsequently adjourned so that compensation could be raised.

The victim told the original hearing that he had left Fusion nightclub on October 28th 2019 after a night out with friends but had returned from Mornington when he realised his headphones were missing.

He was refused entry and was told the nightclub would be open the next day. As others were leaving, he blocked the door with his foot and said the defendant had grabbed him and punched him ‘repeatedly in the face’.

He suffered multiple bruises and small cuts to his face and denied during cross examination by the Defence barrister that he’d kicked the door and tried to force his way in.

An independent witness who took out his phone and started recording said he saw two bouncers ‘struggling with someone’ and pushing this person into a corner and repeatedly hitting him and that footage was played in court.

Liam O’Keeffe told gardai he had been acting in self-defence.

On Monday, the Defence solicitor said the 68 year old did not go out that night with the mindset of going out to assault the man and cause him harm and argued that he had worked in security for a long period of time and never being before the courts was testimony to that. He added Mr. O’Keeffe is very active in his charity work, had written a letter of apology and accepted his wrong doing.

Referring to a medical cert handed in on the date of the contested hearing, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said the court was treated in a completely disrespectful manner.

The judge added she had suggested an amount of €2,000 as a token of compensation and she thought she was dealing with the defendant ‘very favourably’ by applying the Probation Act.