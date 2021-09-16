Barman was punched in the head with a knuckleduster and feared of a more serious attack

A barman who was punched in the head with a knuckleduster by a person barred from the premises has told Dundalk Court he feared a more serious attack had he not stayed on his feet.

The victim said to Judge McKiernan that he was ‘alright’ following the incident in Carlingford nearly three years ago.

‘I wouldn’t have liked if I had fallen down. I don’t think they would have stopped,’ he added.

Evidence was presented that he had been set upon by two men in Taaffe’s Bar, Newry Street, Carlingford.

Before the court was Michael Lennon (57), Árd na Tána, Riverstown, Dundalk. He pleaded guilty to possessing a knuckleduster to unlawfully commit injury by punching a person in the head.

He also admitted a charge of assault causing harm and two public order charges of being intoxicated in public and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour or words.

Sgt Jimmy McGovern said that at 8.45pm on 28 December 2018 gardaí were approached by members of staff who informed them an assault was taking place inside the pub.

It transpired the barman had told two men they were not being served because they had been barred previously.

Lennon struck the barman ‘with more than fist’ a couple of times.

Gardaí then encountered the two men on Newry Street. They became ‘extremely aggressive’, and the officers had to call for assistance from Dundalk.

A black knuckleduster was found on the defendant.

Details were given of 13 previous convictions against Michael Lennon, including one for assault causing harm in July 2005 when he received a four-year suspended sentence for an offence committed in December 2001.

Solicitor Paula Tiernan said her client had not come to garda attention since the incident in Carlingford when he was ‘extremely drunk’ though it was accepted that was no excuse.

He was embarrassed to be in court.

The defendant was now residing in Spain where he had a bar business.

He hadn’t been able to travel back for the case on previous occasions due to Covid and his own medical difficulties. He was undergoing treatment in Spain for tumours.

However, Ms Tiernan pointed out Lennon had come back from Spain for the third week in a row last week to deal with the matter.

She added he had grown-up children. He had €1,000 to offer as compensation for what occurred.

It was not likely to happen again. He no longer resided in Ireland.

Judge McKiernan remarked there were ‘serious’ previous convictions and this was a ‘very serious’ offence.

‘An innocent man was doing his job and was attacked in this fashion,’ she said.

The judge continued nothing other than a custodial sentence was appropriate.

A four-month jail term was imposed for assault causing harm. The other charges were taken into consideration.

Ms Tiernan asked the court to consider suspending the sentence. If not, her client would not be able to return to Spain and his business would close.

Judge McKiernan said she would not suspend the sentence. She had taken everything into account.

Michael Lennon took up bail to appeal the sentence in his own bond of €300 with an independent surety of €5,000 cash lodged.