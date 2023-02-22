Banned driver rear-ended another car

A disqualified driver who drove his colleague’s car from their place of work because the other man was falling asleep was then involved in a hit and run accident, the district court has heard.

Pleas of guilty to summonses for uninsured driving, driving without a licence and failing to stop at the scene of an accident were entered on behalf of Colin Healy (26), with an address at the time at Rosevale, Drogheda, but now living in Australia.

Evidence was presented that on 28 June 2020 at Beamore Road while stopped at a junction a Toyota Prius was rear-ended and badly damaged by a Skoda Superb. The offending car did not stop.

Gda Niamh Cooney investigated the incident after receiving a complaint at the garda station from the Prius driver who reported no injuries.

She testified that the Skoda was registered to Adam McEvoy (27), The Oaks, Drogheda.

He informed her that he wasn’t driving. He had allowed Colin Healy to drive because he was falling asleep. He knew the other man had a driving ban at the time.

Paul Moore, solicitor for Mr Healy, said his client was returning from a double shift and was concerned that Mr McEvoy was ‘nodding off’ so he drove.

After the collision he panicked and drove off.

The defendant has been living in Australia since April 2022, working as an automotive mechanic.

Letters from him and his employer who was aware of the court case were handed in.

Mr Moore continued that Mr Healy had a full licence but the loss of it would be detrimental to him. He was ‘up the walls’ about the case and in frequent contact with the office, the solicitor continued.

He planned to stay in Australia where he was being sponsored, subject to his driving licence.

Judge McKiernan imposed a €300 fine for no insurance and exercised the court’s discretion not to add a disqualification.

Adam McEvoy did not attend court to answer summonses for no insurance (owner) and allowing his car to be driven.

There were no previous convictions.

He was fined €300 and disqualified for two years for no insurance. The other summons was taken into consideration.