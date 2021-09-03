Assault alleged on ‘Greenway’

It has been alleged that an assault took place during a site walk on the Carlingford Lough Greenway by Louth County Council officials.

Martin Ward (56), Lower Shore Road, Drumullagh, Omeath, is accused of assaulting a male, and of producing a rock in the course of committing an assault, as well as making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to a person.

He is also charged with engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour or words.

The charges arise out of an alleged incident at Lower Shore Road on 11 February 2021.

After hearing an outline of what allegedly occurred, including that no injuries were sustained, Judge McKiernan decided to accept jurisdiction.

She made a disclosure order and put the matter back to 10 November next for the defendant to enter a plea of guilty or take a date for hearing.