Accused Westmeath tree surgeon granted bail over alleged assault

A tree surgeon (32) who, it is alleged, stabbed another man in the neck with a Swiss Army knife, has been granted conditional bail.

Shane Murray, Lawerences Lodge, Killua, Clonmellon, Co. Westmeath, is accused of assaulting a 28-year-old man causing him harm, at The Courtyard, Kildalkey Road, Athboy, Co. Meath, on 14 August last.

He is further charged with, while committing assault, producing a Swiss Army knife with a 3 ½ inch blade and with possessing a knife which had a sharply pointed blade.

A detective garda attached to Kells Garda Station gave evidence of arresting and charging the defendant at 7.53pm on 15 August. He made no reply after caution.

At a vacation sitting of Dundalk Court, Judge Patricia Cronin heard that DPP directions were awaited.

Gardaí objected to bail under Section 2 and O’Callaghan Rules.

During an in-camera bail application, the prosecuting officer said that the injured party was initially taken to hospital in Mullingar before being transferred to the Mater Hospital where he was in an induced coma following emergency surgery, his condition described as ‘critical but stable’.

The court heard that gardaí responded to a call at 7.45pm on 14 August.

It is alleged that Mr Murray pulled up in a white Mercedes Benz and after getting out of the vehicle an altercation occurred with the alleged victim. He took a knife from his pocket and ‘swung’ it at the other man.

It is also claimed that the accused got back into the car and fled the scene. He later rang gardaí and then presented in person at Kells Garda Station.

Cross examined by a solicitor for Mr Murray, the detective garda said it is alleged that the injured party went over to the other man ‘and threw the first punch’.

The solicitor said his client was a self-employed tree surgeon. He was willing to lodge €2,000 and abide by strict conditions.

Judge Cronin fixed bail in the defendant’s own bond of €2,000, with an independent surety of €5,000 to be approved by the court, with €2,500 cash lodged.

Mr Murray must reside at an address in Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath, sign on daily at Mullingar Garda Station, provide gardaí with a mobile phone number, surrender his passport, have no contact with the alleged injured party and stay out of Athboy.

The judge advised that someone else would have to get Mr Cronin’s belongings.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail in those terms to Trim Court on 22 August, via video link, for DPP directions.

Legal aid was granted.