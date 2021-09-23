55-year-old behaved out of character on day all his construction sites were closed down due to COVID restrictions

A 55-year-old builder behaved out of character on the day all of his construction sites were closed down because of Covid regulations, Dundalk Court has heard.

After he was found guilty of refusing to provide a breath sample, it was stated on behalf of Michael Murphy that ‘things got the better of him’ and his judgement was poor on the occasion.

The defendant, of Park View, Cloghogue, Newry, had denied the offence as well as further charges of dangerous driving and refusing to provide a blood specimen, both of which were dismissed.

A motorist gave evidence that on 16 October last she was driving on Racecourse Road, Dundalk, when she saw a car parked on the left at the entrance to The Meadows.

A man was standing at the boot. He then ‘struggled’ to get in the driver’s side. ‘He basically fell into the car.’

The witness continued that when she came back out of The Meadows, this car was trying to reverse.

‘I watched him go forward, go back, hitting the kerb each time. Then I rang the gardaí. I got the idea he was drunk and should be stopped.’

Gda Shane McGivney testified that when he arrived at 11pm he saw a Mercedes parked across two lanes of traffic.

On seeing the patrol car, the driver drove forward then abruptly stopped.

Gda McGivney said when he got out and approached the other vehicle, he got a strong smell of liquor, and the man was slurring his words.

The defendant was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Gda Richard Maloney gave evidence that at 11.29pm at Dundalk garda station he commenced the 20-minute period of observation of the accused before a breath sample can be taken by the Intoxilyzer.

He said Michael Murphy ‘made no attempt to provide a breath sample’.

Gda Maloney told defence counsel Martin Dully that he couldn’t say definitively if the machine ‘timed out’ before midnight.

Gda McGivney said that at 12.55am the accused opted to provide a urine sample.

He said he was unable to provide urine and then opted for blood. At 1.10am he refused to allow the doctor to take blood.

The defendant was charged at 4am, the garda said, and after caution he replied, ‘I’m not accepting that and I’m not taking up bail. I’d rather go to court’.

Following submissions from Mr Dully and Inspector John Boyle, Judge McKiernan dismissed the dangerous driving charge.

She also dismissed the refusal to provide blood charge. The evidence was ‘well past midnight, on 17 October’ but the charge sheet said 16 October.

On that basis, the judge said she had ‘no option’ but to dismiss.

Judge McKiernan said she was going to convict on the breath charge.

Mr Murphy did not go into direct evidence.

Counsel said his client was a builder who constructed houses for local authorities.

On this day, all of his sites were closed down to comply with Covid regulations. He was upset as he had laid off 150 workers.

It got the better of him and he behaved out of character. His judgement was poor.

‘If he had the moment back, he would not have engaged in such behaviour,’ Mr Dully added.

There were no previous convictions.

A €300 fine was imposed, and Michael Murphy was also disqualified from driving for four years.