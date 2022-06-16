54-year-old man charged in connection to fatal crash in Jenkinstown crash

A 54-year-old man charged in connection with a fatal road crash last year in North Louth has been returned for trial to Dundalk Circuit Court on 21 June.

Arturas Dorsa, Manor Crest, Glen Road, Monaghan, is accused of dangerous driving causing the death of Paul Sheelan at Loughanmore, Jenkinstown, on the main Dundalk/Greenore Road, on 2 March 2021.