54-year-old man charged in connection to fatal crash in Jenkinstown crash

A 54-year-old man charged in connection with a fatal road crash last year in North Louth has been returned for trial to Dundalk Circuit Court on 21 June.
Arturas Dorsa, Manor Crest, Glen Road, Monaghan, is accused of dangerous driving causing the death of Paul Sheelan at Loughanmore, Jenkinstown, on the main Dundalk/Greenore Road, on 2 March 2021.
He is further charged with intent to pervert the course of justice that he did remove an SD card from a dashcam from a vehicle he was driving, broke this SC card in two pieces and disposed of it in a field adjacent to where the crash occurred, resulting in the loss of potential evidence relating to a fatal road crash resulting in the loss of life of Paul Sheelan.
The DPP had directed a trial on indictment.
A book of evidence was served on the defendant who had the assistance of an interpreter.
Judge McKiernan gave the alibi warning and made a Section 56 before remanding Mr Dorsa on similar bail conditions except for a different independent surety.
Legal aid was granted for a solicitor, barrister and senior counsel.