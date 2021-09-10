53-year-old man became Agitated at the garda station

A 53-year-old man who became agitated when he went to make a complaint at Dundalk garda station has been convicted of engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour or words.

Michael O’Hagan, 48 Mary Street North, Dundalk, who contested the charges, was also accused of failing to comply with the direction of a garda arising out of the incident on 13 March 2020.

Gda Aaron King gave evidence that at 1.20pm on that date the defendant approached the public hatch to make a report.

He became ‘visibly agitated’ and started shouting about ‘crimes and criminality’.

A queue of people had begun to form behind him.

‘He called me a moron, a murderer and a criminal,’ Gda King testified.

The officer added that when he was dealing with the next person in line, O’Hagan continued to shout and he arrested him under Sections 6 and 8 of the Public Order Act.

Michael O’Hagan, who represented himself, was asked by the judge if he had any questions for the guard.

He replied he had nothing to ask him.

Giving evidence, he said there was ‘criminality going on’.

The accused handed in to court what he said were documents and photographs.

Judge McKiernan said she was very sorry ‘for anything you feel has happened to you’.

‘I’ve been on to the Minister for Justice about what’s going on here,’ O’Hagan said.

The judge asked did he have any questions relating to the matter at the garda station on 13 March 2020.

On the basis of the evidence, Judge McKiernan said she was going to convict.

She heard of four previous convictions against the defendant, including for refusing to give his name and address and failing to comply with the direction of a garda.

Michael O’Hagan was fined €105 on the Section 6 charge. The other charge was taken into consideration.