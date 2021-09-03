51-year-old man had pillow case over his head and socks on his hands

Gardaí encountered a 51-year-old man with a pillow case over his head and socks on his hands following an incident in which a CCTV camera was stolen, the District Court has heard.

Leonard Gorman, Church Street, Dundalk, appeared in custody before Judge McKiernan and was sentenced to a total of 16 months imprisonment when he pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out of separate matters.

He received a four-month term for stealing a CCTV security camera, valued €400, at the Home Bakery, Church Street on 6 July 2021 as well as three consecutive four-month sentences for causing criminal damage to the shopfront of the Home Bakery on 18 February 2021, causing criminal damage to shutters at Black & White Technology, Clanbrassil Street on 1 February 2021 and for stealing a Michael Kors handbag, valued €280, which contained an Orla Kiely purse worth €100 and €170 cash from a black Audi A4 in Church Street on 8 September 2020.

The 16-month total sentence was backdated to 8 July when Gorman went into custody.

Other offences were taken into consideration.

There are 52 previous convictions, the court heard.

Solicitor Peter Lavery said Gorman was overcome by his addiction to alcohol. Most of the offending occurred close to where he lived. There was no planning to it and little chance of success, though it was very upsetting for the community.

He had been in custody in Wheatfield Prison since July serving a six-month sentence, and wanted everything dealt with.

Mr Lavery added his client previously worked as a painter/decorator and wanted to get back into that line of work.

Passing sentence as outlined, Judge McKiernan remarked that small businesse