43-year-old returned for trial to Circuit Court on pipe bomb charges

For trial on pipe bomb charges A 43-year-old man accused of having two pipe bombs has been returned for trial to the Circuit Court. Stephen Donnelly, Rosevale, Drogheda, is charged that he made/knowingly had in his possession two pipe bombs at Rosevale on 22 April 2021. He is further accused of six counts of having ammunition – namely four 12-guage Eley Olympics shotgun cartridges, one 12-guage shotgun cartridge, one round of 7.92 x 57mm R calibre Kynoch ammunition, one.308 calibre bullet, one round of 7.62 x 51mm blank ammunition and four rounds of 5.56 x 45m blank ammunition – in such circumstances to give rise to a reasonable inference that they were not in his possession for a lawful purpose, at Rosevale on 22 April 2021. The defendant is also charged with possession and possession for sale or supply of cocaine and possession and possession for sale or supply of Zopiclone at Rosevale on the same date. A book of evidence was served on him, and the court heard he was going forward on all charges. Judge McKiernan gave the alibi warning and made a Section 56 order before remanding the accused on similar bail conditions to Dundalk Circuit Court on 26 April. Legal aid was granted for a solicitor and barrister.