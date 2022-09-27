35-year-old who disputed fare pleas guilty to assault

A 35-year-old man who got into a dispute over a fare has pleaded guilty to assaulting a bus driver.

On Monday Drogheda Court heard that Derek Davis, with an address at the time at Windsor Lodge, North Road, Drogheda, punched a protective screen and spat in the direction of the Bus Éireann driver.

The incident occurred at North Road on 15 May 2021. Other charges of being intoxicated in public, using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words and causing criminal damage were withdrawn by the State.

It was stated on behalf of the defendant, who has previous convictions for public order and theft, that he had suffered a personal tragedy and ‘went off the rails’.

Evidence was given that the victim contacted gardaí and said that Mr Davis had been acting aggressively on the bus.

He punched a protective screen around the driver and spat in his direction in a dispute over the fare.

Gardaí subsequently arrived and arrested the accused.

Solicitor Paul Moore said his client instructed to apologise to the driver. He recognised the other man was simply doing his job and didn’t need this.

At the time the defendant’s partner had recently passed away. He went off the rails, became homeless and relapsed into taking heroin.

He had sought help, was assigned a case worker and took up residential treatment.

‘This is a very serious matter,’ Judge McKiernan said.

‘It’s totally unacceptable for someone doing their job to be subjected to this behaviour.’

Davis was remanded on continuing bail to 7 November for a probation report and community service assessment.

The judge indicated she was considering a sentence of 200 hours in lieu of four months imprisonment.

Legal aid was granted.