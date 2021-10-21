35-year-old tried to start up a chainsaw in town centre car-park

A man who attempted to start up a chainsaw in a town centre car-park has pleaded guilty to a public order charge arising out of the incident.

Mark Riordan (35), Kingswood, Blackrock Road, Dundalk, admitted engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour or words in McEvoy’s car park on 13 November 2020.

Evidence was given that he was intoxicated and slurring his speech at 4.50pm. He was verbally aggressive and abusive and used obscene language.

The defendant, who has 31 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a number of other public charges when he appered in front of the judge last week.

On 20 September 2020 in Carlingford, he was causing a disturbance outside the Carlingford Arms. When gardaí approached he became ‘extremely aggressive and abusive’ and made threats.

He resisted arrest and was pepper-strayed and handcuffed.

He called officers ‘eejits’ and ‘rookies’ and said he would be back to get every one of them the next day.

On 16 October 2020 Riordan was intoxicated and verbally abusive when the guards encountered him in Sliabh Foy Park, Muirhevnamór, while on the following 8 November he began to shout at members of the public as he cycled along Clanbrassil Street at 8.35pm.

He told gardaí to ‘f*** off’. He would not give his details.

It was also stated that at 4.10am on 19 December last a disturbance was reported in Mill Street. The defendant was ‘highly intoxicated’ and verbally abusive.

Counsel said Riordan had a severe alcohol problem. He had a break-up and ‘lost everything during lockdown’ when he turned to drink and drugs.

However, he had completed a 20-week residential course in Cuan Mhuire. He was now in secondary care, giving clear urines when asked and was off all substances.

He had started a job, was in a stable relationship and a baby was expected in December.

Judge McKiernan imposed three consecutive two-month sentences, all suspended for 12 months.