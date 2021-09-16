33-year-old man charged with armed robbery at Credit Union during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohe shot dead returned for trial at Special Criminal Court

A 33-year-old man charged in connection with an armed robbery at Lordship Credit Union during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead has been returned for trial to the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Brendan Treanor, Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, is charged with robbery of €7,000 in cash and cheques at the credit union in Bellurgan on 25 January 2013.

He is also accused of conspiracy to commit burglaries with two named individuals and others between 11 September 2012 and 23 January 2013 to enter residential premises with the intention of stealing the keys of householders’ cars.

A two-volume book of evidence was served on the defendant at Dundalk Court.

A solicitor from the DPP’s office said exhibits in the case were quite large and an encrypted USB had been supplied to Mr Treanor’s defence team.

She added the two charges were non-scheduled offences and the DPP had certified, pursuant to Section 46 (2) of the Offences Against The State Act 1939, as amended, that the ordinary courts were inadequate to serve the effective administration of justice.

An application was made for the case to be sent forward for trial to a sitting of a Special Criminal Court.

Judge McKiernan gave the alibi warning and made a Section 56 order.

The accused was remanded in custody to a sitting of a Special Criminal Court.

Legal aid was granted for a solicitor, barrister and senior counsel.