33-year-old Dundalk man stole scratch cards from filling station

Given more time to produce compensation

A 33-year-old man who reached through the hatch at a filling station and grabbed scratch cards, has been given more time to gather compensation.

Gary Gray, Fr Murray Park, Dundalk, previously pleaded guilty to a burglary charge arising out of that incident last year and to other charges.

It was stated on behalf of the father of two that he made admissions and co-operated with gardaí.

Evidence was presented that at 4.50am on 10 August 2022 the defendant interfered with the 24-hour hatch at the Maxol Filling Station, Castletown Road.

He reached through and took €70-worth of scratch cards. He could be seen on CCTV removing his face mask.

The court also heard of thefts which occurred at Tesco Extra on 25 April 2022 and again the following day.

On the first occasion Mr Gray took wireless headphones valued €70 and on the second headphones and speakers worth €71.99.

On 26 May he took headphones valued €50 from Tesco, Longwalk Shopping Centre.

Having been assessed as suitable for community service, the defendant was remanded on continuing bail to 14 June for payment of compensation.

Judge McKiernan said if that was done, a sentence of 200 hours community service would be imposed in lieu of four months imprisonment on the burglary charge and the others taken into consideration.

On the adjourned date, the court was informed that €270 compensation had not been paid.

Solicitor Peter Lavery said his client had gone into custody on a Section 3 assault charge in Monaghan. He hadn’t sought bail because he wanted help.

He was on a detox programme and doing well in Cloverhill Prison.

Mr Lavery continued that he was not aware of Mr Gray’s heroin problem the last day.

Judge McKiernan said she had a note of drug issues.

The solicitor said that was tablets.

The accused wanted to address compensation. There was a job for him in Monaghan when he got out.

Mr Gray was remanded on bail on these charges to 19 July for payment of compensation.

Legal aid was granted.