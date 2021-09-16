Louth

32-year-old charged with burning two patrol cars at Dundalk Garda Station further remanded in custody

A 32-year-old man charged in connection with an incident at Dundalk Garda Station in which two patrol cars were allegedly burnt out has consented to a further four-week remand in custody.

Jason Corr, Glengat B&B, Stapleton Place, Dundalk, is accused of criminal damage of an unmarked garda patrol vehicle and criminal damage of a marked garda patrol vehicle at Dundalk Garda Station on 18 August 2021.

At the District Court last week Sgt Jimmy McGovern said a file was still being prepared for the DPP. He requested a two-month adjournment.

Judge McKiernan remanded the defendant in custody by consent to 13 October next for DPP directions.

