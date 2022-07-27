31-year-old man assaulted carer at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

A 31-year-old man who assaulted a carer at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital has been given a chance to avoid going to jail.

Andrios Kostiokovas, Buttergate, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to assaulting another male causing him harm and to damaging a windowpane in a bathroom at the hospital on 21 May 2020.

Judge McKiernan remarked it was a very serious matter.

She remanded the defendant on continuing bail to 3 October for a probation report and community service assessment and indicated a sentence of 220 hours community service in lieu of six months imprisonment.

Inspector John Callanan said it was reported to gardaí that a carer had been assaulted. Kostiokovas looked himself into a bathroom and when he was removed it was noticed that a window had been smashed.

While the victim was trying to help, the accused reached out and struck the man on the face, causing him to bleed.

There were no previous convictions.

Solicitor Barry Callan handed into court a copy of his client’s interview with gardaí which he submitted may explain certain things.

The defendant suffered from paranoid delusion. There was no medical report to that effect.

He was ‘trying to escape’ and the other man attempted to stop him. That was the context of the assault. He was ‘not in his right mind’.

At the time Kostiokovas had a difficulty with alcohol. He was no longer drinking and there had been no trouble since.

From Lithuania, he had been in Ireland since 2013 and had a partner and three children. He was working in a traffic management position, earning €500 per-week. A letter from his employer was handed in.

Mr Callan continued there was €170 compensation for the damage.