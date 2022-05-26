31-year-old bought guns to decorate bedroom

It was not to everyone’s taste how a room might be decorated with guns; it has been stated in mitigation when a 31-year-old man pleaded guilty to possession of two rifles.

Christopher Sarsfield, Rowan Heights, Drogheda, and with an address at the time at Doire Beag, Collon, admitted having a Haenel make I.D.R.E. model single shot air rifle and a Baikai make model 38 single shot rifle at Doire Beag on 19 December 2019.

Evidence was given that the accused was present in the house when gardaí carried out a search under warrant.

Behind a mirror and against the wall in an upstairs bedroom they found two firearms.

Sarsfield admitted that he owned them and that they were for ornamental purposes to hang on a wall.

The guns were analysed by the Garda Ballistics Section. Each exceeded one joule and were therefore considered firearms.

The prosecuting officer told defence counsel that there was no suggestion of anything sinister.

The court heard of previous convictions against Sarsfield, including for burglary and Road Traffic matters.

Barrister Ronan O’Carroll said his client had a bad record and made poor choices. He accepted he was ‘technically guilty’ of these offences and not allowed to have the guns in the house.

He bought them innocently. It was not to everyone’s taste how they might decorate a room, Mr O’Carroll continued.

The defendant had three children who lived with his parents. He worked part-time in construction.

Judge McKiernan imposed a two-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.