31-year-old bought guns to decorate bedroom

Both firearms exceeded one joule

It was not to everyone’s taste how a room might be decorated with guns; it has been stated in mitigation when a 31-year-old man pleaded guilty to possession of two rifles.

Christopher Sarsfield, Rowan Heights, Drogheda, and with an address at the time at Doire Beag, Collon, admitted having a Haenel make I.D.R.E. model single shot air rifle and a Baikai make model 38 single shot rifle at Doire Beag on 19 December 2019.

