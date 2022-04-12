29-year-old woman with 75 previous convictions pleaded guilty to number of theft charges

On the same day she received a suspended sentence in Dundalk Court a 29-year-old woman went out and stole drink and the following day she committed another shoplifting offence.

Shanice Mulready, Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk, was sentenced to a total of eight months imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to a number of similar charges arising out of incidents at seven different retail outlets in the town.

The defendant, a mother of two and with 75 previous convictions, also admitted taking a purse from a car after she followed a man from an ATM.

It was stated on behalf of Mulready that she had been addicted to heroin but was clear for the last 12 months.

Sgt Jimmy McGovern presented evidence that on 24 April 2020 she took clothing worth €39 from Dealz in Earl Street, and two handbags from Brendan Reid’s, Park Street on the following 7 October.

Then, on 7 July 2021, in Mace, Castletown Road, she stole alcohol before taking drink valued €56.97 from Aldi, The Ramparts the next day.

On 3 August, at Londis, Castletown Road, the accused paid for some items, but not others and the loss was €39.

The court also heard that on 14 September, at Tesco, Long Walk, property worth €184.90 was removed; while on New Year’s Eve, at Penneys, The Marshes, she was detained after taking items valued €122 which were recovered.

In the other cases the property was not recovered, and save for two occasions, Mulready was otherwise identified from CCTV.

Sgt McGovern continued that on 22 September 2020 a man was taking money from an ATM in Clanbrassil Street when he was approached by the defendant who asked for money for the bus to Drogheda.

She followed the man to his car, then swiped a purse containing €50 from the side of a door.

Solicitor Siobhán Murphy said her client’s mother had custody of her two children.

Mulready had been addicted to heroin but was clear for the last year.

She was engaging with the Probation Service and the court was asked to let her extend that to get the help she needed.

However, after noting what happened on those consecutive days last July, Judge McKiernan said she didn’t believe there was any way to deal with the case other than a custodial sentence.

A consecutive two-month term was imposed on each of four of the charges, with the others taken into consideration.