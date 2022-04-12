Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

29-year-old woman with 75 previous convictions pleaded guilty to number of theft charges

Dundalk woman committed shoplifting offence on same day she had court hearing

Expand

Close

argus

On the same day she received a suspended sentence in Dundalk Court a 29-year-old woman went out and stole drink and the following day she committed another shoplifting offence.

Shanice Mulready, Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk, was sentenced to a total of eight months imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to a number of similar charges arising out of incidents at seven different retail outlets in the town.

Privacy