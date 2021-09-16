27-year-old man accused of five charges refused bail

The District Court has refused bail to a 27-year-old man accused of five charges arising from alleged incidents the weekend before last.

Gardaí had objected to Tyrone Byrne, Anne Street, Dundalk, receiving bail.

He is charged with two counts of making a threat to damage property, assaulting a male causing him harm, criminal damage and unauthorised taking of a bicycle, in Muirhevnamór on 10 September 2021.

Following an ‘in camera’ bail application, Judge McKiernan refused bail.

The defendant was remanded in custody to 22 September for DPP directions.

The judge noted he did require a drugs treatment centre and sought an update from the probation service on that.

Legal aid was granted.