26-year-old man charged with murder of Catherine Henry in Dundalk

Accused was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison

A man charged with the murder of 62-year-old Catherine Henry, whose body was found in Bridge Street, Dundalk last Wednesday appeared before a special sitting Dundalk District Court this evening.

Luke Donnelly, 26, of no fixed abode was remanded in custody to Cloverhill prison to appear at Dundalk District Court by video-link on Wednesday June 7.

Detective Sergeant Noel Mohan gave evidence of arresting the accused, who was wearing a grey tracksuit and white trainers, on Friday June 2 at 8.19pm and charging him at Dundalk Garda Station at 8.52pm. The accused was cautioned but made no reply to the charge.

As the charge related to murder, Dt Sgt Mohan said he was asking for the accused to be remanded in custody.

Solicitor Ms Aimee McCumiskey applied for legal aid for the accused and handed a statement of means into court.

She also requested that her client receive the appropriate psychiatric and medical attention in custody.

Remanding the accused in custody to Coverhill Prison, Judge Gerard Jones recommended that he receive the appropriate medical supervision.