23-year-old motorist didn’t stop for Gardai as he thought they were following someone else at the time

A 23-year-old motorist accused of dangerous driving has said he didn’t stop for the guards at the time because he thought they were following someone else and that he was in the way.

Mark McMahon, Maghernakill, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, was summonsed for dangerous driving at Mounthamilton, Carrick Road and The Demesne, Carrick Road, Dundalk, on 9 December 2019.

He sought to have the charges reduced to careless driving.

It was alleged that at 12.45am the defendant’s Seat Leon turned onto Ecco Road and travelled towards the Carrick Road, crossing the centre line several times. Despite gardaí in pursuit activating the blue lights and siren this car did not stop.

It turned left for the town centre and went onto the right-hand side of the road before going onto the left.

This vehicle then exited The Crescent roundabout the way it came in and gained speed out the Carrick Road, overtaking a vehicle in a dangerous manner at the entrance to Lis Na Dara.

Gardaí then called off their pursuit in the interests of safety.

The court heard that the prosecuting officer consented to the charges being reduced.

Barrister Sarah Jane Judge said her client, who had never been in trouble before, was fully holding his hands up, and did so voluntarily ‘first thing the next morning’.

He panicked on this occasion. If he lost his licence he would lose his job.

Judge McKiernan remarked the evidence as outlined was ‘absolutely dangerous driving’.

Mark McMahon testified that he ‘just panicked’.

‘I thought they (the guards) were following someone else and I was in the way.’

Ms Judge said if given time the defendant could complete the Pro Social driving course.

‘If he wants to do that, I will give him time,’ the judge replied.

The case was adjourned to 2 February 2022 ‘to see how things stand at that stage’.