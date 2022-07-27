23-year-old brandished knife in shop deli given four-month suspended sentence

A man who was standing on top of a shop’s deli counter brandishing a knife has been jailed.

Roy Rogers (23), Hawthorn Court, Drogheda, was convicted of a charge of production of a knife during the course of a dispute at Londis, Crushrod Avenue, Yellowbatter, on 22 February 2021.

He denied the offence, saying that he had picked up the knife after another man had dropped it.

After CCTV footage was played in court, Tom McElarney, the shop owner, testified that at around 9am he ‘heard a commotion’.

He went down and saw Rogers standing on the deli counter with a knife in his hand. A man he was chasing had no knife.

He had jumped up on top of the counter brandishing a knife which belonged to the deli. Staff working there were ‘petrified’, Mr McElarney continued.

A ‘large man’ took the knife from Rogers and handed it to him.

The accused gave evidence that he heard one man say to another in the shop to go down to the deli and get a knife.

He followed him down because he didn’t want to get stabbed. This person dropped the knife and he picked it up.

He denied ending up on top of the deli. He handed the knife to his friend (the large man) ‘straight away’.

Cross-examined by Inspector John Callanan as to why he followed the other person, Rogers said it was in case he grabbed the knife.

‘I know that’s me in the CCTV holding the knife.’

Solicitor Dermot Monahan submitted that someone else grabbed the knife, dropped it and his client picked it up. His friend then took the knife and gave it to the shopkeeper.

There was no evidence of Rogers waving the knife.

Judge McKiernan said there was the evidence of the shopkeeper that the defendant had a knife and got up on top of the counter.

Inspector Callanan said the accused was ‘not going in (to the deli) to make sandwiches’.

The judge said it made no sense at all to follow the other person.

She convicted Rogers.

The court heard that the defendant, an unemployed father of one, had four previous convictions.

Judge McKiernan said she didn’t accept his evidence. A four-month sentence was imposed.

Bail in the event of an appeal was set at a personal bond of €300 with a €500 independent surety, cash to be lodged.

Legal aid was granted.