22-year-old student acted as a money mule remanded on continuing bail

A 22-year-old student who acted as a money mule has been remanded on continuing bail for a probation report after he pleaded guilty to a money laundering charge.

The court heard Jack Hughes, Millgrange, Greenore, had allowed his AIB bank account to be used for a sum of €15,000 which had been lost by a Polish company.

He admitted the offence which occurred on dates between 5 December 2019 and 10 December 2019 at the AIB, Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk, that he did engage in converting/transferring/handling/acquiring/possessing/using the proceeds of criminal conduct while knowing, believing or being reckless as to whether the said property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Barrister Donough McDonough said the defendant on 4 January last had repaid a total of €17,484.66 which also covered the injured party’s outlays and legal costs.

A statement of withdrawal of complaint was on file.

Mr McDonough continued the DPP had asked for the accused to be interviewed. Byrne made full admissions.

Court presenter Sgt Jimmy McGovern said the DPP had directed summary disposal of the matter in the District Court.

Counsel added Hughes was a fourth year Commerce student in UCD. He also held down a 30-hour per-week job and had completed an internship at Microsoft.

Judge McKiernan noted this was a ‘very serious’ matter and that the defendant was a ‘very smart young man’.

The case was put back to 15 December next for a probation report.