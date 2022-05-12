22-year old had a ‘very cavalier and disrespectful attitude’

A 23-year-old apprentice electrician who admitted three public order offences had a ‘very cavalier and disrespectful attitude’.

Callum Grimes, Trean Road, Dunleer, had charges of being intoxicated in public, engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words and failing to comply with the direction of a garda struck out after he donated €500 to charity.

Evidence was presented that on 30 April last at Greenmount Service Station, Castlebellingham, while dealing with the driver of a car, gardaí were videod by Grimes who was a passenger in the vehicle.

He called officers names and refused to give his details.

On being told that the car was being seized, he said he wouldn’t get out until he finished a phone call. He became abusive and said no one would be towing the car. He told the guards not to touch his property.

For a second time the defendant refused to exit the vehicle. He was arrested and handcuffed.

There were no previous convictions.

Barrister Ronan O’Carroll said his client was intoxicated on the night. He had phoned gardaí to apologise.

Grimes lived with his partner and her three children. He had €300 in court to offer as a charitable donation.

Judge McKiernan said €500 was required, remarking that the accused had a ‘very cavalier and disrespectful attitude’ and that he could have been charged ‘with something else’.