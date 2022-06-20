22-year-old driver was on wrong side of the road

A 22-year-old motorist encountered by gardaí while he drove on the wrong side of the road has been told he should be thankful to the prosecuting officer after she spoke up for him.

James Shevlin, Barrack Street, Dundalk, was summonsed for three counts of dangerous driving but the district court agreed to reduce them all to careless driving.

Gda Thomasina Connolly gave evidence that on 17 July 2021 at Faughart Upper a black Audi A3 approached her in the opposite direction on the wrong side of the road.

She pursued this car which failed to stop in three separate locations and eventually lost sight of it.

It was established that the Audi was registered to James Shevlin. Gda Connolly continued that she spoke to the defendant on 28 July. He admitted driving and was very remorseful.

She said that she encountered him initially at a sharp bend where, on occasions, cars would be in the centre of the road. There was no white line.

The Audi was quite a distance ahead of her when she went after it. Shevlin told her that he panicked and continued on.

He had no previous convictions and had started a new job and required his licence.

‘I hope he’s very thankful to the garda,’ said Judge McKiernan as she reduced summonses for dangerous driving at Faughart Upper, Racecourse Road and Dowdallshill to careless driving.

Solicitor Peter Lavery said his client would lose his job should he be convicted. He had accrued penalty points.

He had the full support of his family. Mr Lavery appreciated it was ‘asking a lot’ but suggested the case be put back under review.

State Solicitor Fergus Mullen remarked this was ‘quite a stretch’ and that the defence was asking for more than it originally asked for.

Judge McKiernan agreed it was a ‘massive ask’. She adjourned the case to 7 December next ‘to see how he is going’.

The judge suggested James Shevlin undertake a road safety course ‘to convince me’.