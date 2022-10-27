21-year-old man with very poor attitude towards gardaí imprisoned for two months

A judge has told a 21-year-old man that he has a very poor attitude towards gardaí as he was sentenced to two months imprisonment.

Niall Brown, Bellfield Avenue, Dublin Road, Dundalk, was before the district court on two public order charges which arose from an incident during lockdown when he was encountered by gardaí more than 5km from his home.

He denied impeding or obstructing a garda to the extent that he was unable to effectively carry out a search of his car, and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words, at Oldbridge, Toberona, on 25 January 2021.

Gda Shane Murphy testified that he and a colleague came upon a Volkswagen Jetta parked on the roadway. There was a restriction on travel at the time.

The defendant did not want to engage with him and became so evasive that he informed Mr Brown he was going to search the car as he suspected the vehicle may contain drugs.

Gda Murphy said he became ‘extremely aggressive’ and ‘made several attempts to push past me’ to interfere with Gda Séan Murphy searching the car.

The witness added the accused twice put hands on him, saying, ‘You’re not f***ing searching me’.

Gda Murphy said he arrested this man at 1.28pm. He kept telling him to calm down, to which Mr Brown responded, ‘F*** you’.

He was handcuffed and brought to Dundalk Garda Station.

When charged, he replied after caution, ‘F*** you’ and ‘That’s absolutely bullsh*t’.

Gda Murphy told counsel there was no smell of marijuana or alcohol from the defendant. No drugs were found in the car or on him.

The barrister put it to the officer that Mr Brown ‘has been a bit of a cheeky pup to you before’, to which Gda Murphy replied ‘yes’.

Gda Seán Murphy gave evidence that the accused was ‘very evasive’ towards his colleague and ‘extremely aggressive and obstructive’.

He didn’t call for the Drugs Unit who arrived on the scene. They happened to be on a routine patrol.

Gda Murphy said the defendant was more than 5km from his home and in a place ‘known for drugs’.

He said he absolutely did not delete videos of the search from Niall Brown’s phone.

Counsel said his client had been in the area to feed horses. He had paid a fine for breaking the travel restrictions.

The barrister submitted that both gardaí only pointed to Mr Brown’s general demeanour to justify a search and he contended the search was unlawful in the first place.

The officers had exceeded their powers and it was ‘a big jump to go to drugs’ as a reason for the search.

‘I don’t think the gardaí acted out of malice. They jumped to an unreasonable conclusion.’

Court presenter Sgt Jimmy McGovern said the defendant’s behaviour gave the officers reasonable cause to suspect there were drugs in the car.

It was not unusual to carry out a search in areas known for drug dealing.

Judge McKiernan said she was satisfied there was a reasonable suspicion formed by the guards. She convicted Mr Brown.

The court heard of six previous convictions including for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and public order.

Counsel said his client worked very hard. He had issues with authority and his behaviour was not good enough on this occasion.

It was hoped his attitude would change with the benefit of counselling he was undergoing.

‘He has a very poor attitude when it comes to gardaí,’ Judge McKiernan remarked.

The guards were doing their job in the middle of Covid, and it was a particularly difficult job during that time.

The judge continued she admired someone who ‘held their hands up’. The defendant contested this.

Judge McKiernan said his behaviour was unacceptable and that was what had him before the court.

A two-month sentence was imposed.

An appeal was subsequently lodged.