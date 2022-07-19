21-year-old man had drug debt

A 21-year-old man apprehended by gardaí on his way to pay off a drugs debt has pleaded guilty at Drogheda Court to a money laundering charge.

John Murray, Balsaran Drive, Duleek, Co. Meath, had €7,750 on him when he fled from gardaí last year.

His solicitor said that he was under ‘severe pressure’ from certain individuals he owed money to and was on his way to discharge that debt.

Sgt Laura Blanche presented evidence that at 1.25pm on 4 April 2021 at Park Court, Grangerath, Drogheda, gardaí attempted to stop a car.

The front seat passenger alighted from the vehicle. He was spotted hiding, in bushes before fleeing on foot.

When officers caught up with him, he had €7,750. He could offer no reasonable excuse for having that amount of money.

Sgt Blanche continued that Murray made an admission that he intended to deliver the cash to another male.

He co-operated with gardaí. He said he was receiving drugs ‘on tick’ and trying to pay off €20 a week.

The defendant had €6,000 and had to ask his sister for the rest.

There were no previous convictions.

Solicitor Paul Moore submitted that his client was aged 19 at the time. He developed an addiction to cannabis and cocaine.

He was under severe pressure from individuals he owed money to and was on the way to discharge that debt.

Murray was no longer taking drugs. He was working, staying at home, and not going out.

Covid-19 meant he didn’t finish further education.

Judge McKiernan remarked she found it hard to believe the defendant’s addiction could just end, that he could have a drugs addiction to the extent he was transferring funds because he had run up a debt.

Mr Moore said there had been no trouble since. Murray was ‘under threat’ from individuals.

‘He has come in (to court) with one arm as long as the other,’ the judge added.

‘How did he get over this serious drug addiction he allegedly had?’

The solicitor said his client did not go to The Red Door Project. He had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity when disclosure was available.

Judge McKiernan remanded Murray on continuing bail to 12 September for a probation report and to finalise the matter.

‘As it stands, there is nothing to indicate to me what he is telling (his solicitor) is true,’ the judge said.