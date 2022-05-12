21-year-old engaged in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour

A 21-year-old man has lodged an appeal after he was convicted of two public order offences.

Niall Brown, Belfield Avenue, Dublin Road, Dundalk, was sentenced to one month imprisonment for engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words, while a second charge of being intoxicated in public was taken into consideration.

The district court heard of an incident which occurred in the early hours of the morning when he pushed in the chest a garda who had approached the accused after spotting him in a row with a female.

The defendant, a sub-contractor, denied the charges, while the woman in question, his girlfriend, testified that he did not push the officer.

Gda Ronan Doherty gave evidence that at 1.40am on 5 February last he saw Niall Brown ‘acting in a threatening manner’ towards a female in Park Street. He pushed her a number of times.

The witness continued that when he approached the couple, the accused ‘pushed me in the chest’ and said, ‘Get the f*** away from me’, then, ‘Go f*** yourself’.

Gda Doherty said that at 1.40am he arrested Brown for Section 4 and Section 6 of the Public Order Act.

He resisted arrest and pushed him in the chest for a second time. He was placed in handcuffs.

The court heard that in custody the defendant continued to engage in aggressive, threatening and abusive behaviour.

He was charged at 5.20am and made no reply after caution.

Cross-examined by solicitor Emma Coffey, Gda Doherty said he was made aware that the other person, Nicole Casey, was Brown’s girlfriend.

The defendant’s behaviour was threatening and that’s what caught his attention.

Gda Doherty said he had called the other man by name but wouldn’t have known him well.

‘He pushed me in the chest. Using my discretion, he was lucky he was not charged with assault.’

Nicole Casey said that she was with Niall Brown in Brubaker’s and afterwards they were walking up Park Street to the taxi rank.

They had a ‘tiff’. It was not an argument, and her boyfriend of 18 months was not threatening to her.

She heard ‘screaming’ of Niall’s name. He was pushed against a wall.

‘I said, could you leave him?’

Niall was taken into a garda van, and she was left on her own.

Ms Casey told court presenter Sgt Jimmy McGovern that she had been out since 5pm. She hadn’t drunk much. They were both drinking.

It was not an argument they were having. It was a ‘tiff’. They were not shouting at each other, and he was not aggressive towards her ‘in any way’.

The witness added Niall didn’t push the guard and ‘there was no bad language’.

Ms Coffey said her client was ‘adamant’ he didn’t engage in any aggressive behaviour. He was distressed that his girlfriend was left alone.

He lived with his father. He was a full-time sub-contractor and also worked abroad. He was applying for a visa to go to Canada.

Judge McKiernan said she accepted Gda Doherty’s evidence.

‘I don’t accept he was drawn to these people for no reason. These people were out all evening.’

The judge convicted Niall Brown.

The court was told of four previous convictions, including for being intoxicated in public and refusing to give a garda his name and address.

Judge McKiernan said the defendant had shoved a garda and it was ‘very serious’. Only a custodial sentence was appropriate.

Bail to appeal was set at a personal bond of €300 with an independent surety of €500 cash lodged.