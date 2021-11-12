20-year-old performed sexual act in front of two women and then assaulted one of them at Dundalk’s Market Square

A 20-year-old man who assaulted two women who were among a group of people skateboarding at Market Square has been remanded in custody.

Michael Hutchinson, Clann Chullain Park, Farndreg, Dundalk, also masturbated in front of his victims, it was stated in evidence.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting one of the females, causing her harm, assaulting the other, and engaging in an act of masturbation, offensive conduct of a sexual nature, causing fear and distress.

The defendant also admitted a fourth charge of possession of a hammer intending to cause injury to a female, then leaving the scene and returning to hide the hammer behind a pillar.

Sgt Laura Blanche presented evidence that a number of friends were at Market Square skateboarding and socialising before midnight. At 12.20am on 15 May last, two males who were in the group left to get food.

Hutchinson subsequently approached the victims. He had his trousers around his ankles and he was masturbating as he walked towards the girls.

He later asked them for a light and hug and when told ‘no’ he put his arm around one of the young ladies and punched her in the face. She suffered a cut lip and her cheek was red and swollen.

Hutchinson followed the two woman around the Square. He was carrying a hammer which he hid behind a pillar at Panama Coffee.

The incident was reported to gardaí at 1.30am by which time the victims’ male friends had returned. One of these man handed gardaí the hammer and pointed out the accused.

Hutchinson was arrested at 1.39am.

The woman who was most seriously injured did not attend hospital. Photos of her injuries were handed into court.

Judge Power accepted jurisdiction.

Solicitor Paula Tiernan said her client had a troubled background. He was suffering from depression and drug abuse and had no recollection of the incident. He accepted it must have happened.

Ms Tiernan continued Hutchinson had been in custody since August on these and other matters. She asked the court to seek a probation report as the defendant never had the benefit of the probation service.

Judge Power remanded him in custody to 22 December for a probation report and victim impact statements.