20-year-old man who punched female in face sentenced to six months imprisonment

A 20-year-old man who punched a female in the face has been sentenced to six months imprisonment, with two months suspended, when his case was reviewed.

Michael Hutchinson, Clann Chullain Park, Farndreg, Dundalk, had pleaded guilty to assault causing harm and other charges following an incident which occurred at Market Square shortly after midnight on 15 May 2021.

Evidence was given that the defendant had masturbated in front of two women who were among a group of people who had been skateboarding.

Court presenter Sgt Laura Blanche said the victim did not want to engage by way of a Victim Impact Statement.

Solicitor Paula Tiernan said the facts were very troubling. Her client couldn’t recall what happened but accepted it occurred. He was mortified. His history didn’t reflect that type of behaviour.

While residing in Northern Ireland he was taking prescribed medication. On his return to Dundalk, he had turned to street drugs and was in a bad place at the time.

Hutchinson had been in custody on other matters since August with a release date of 22 January next.

Ms Tiernan continued the defendant suffered with depression. He presented much better and had engaged well with the Probation Service whose report told of his troubled past.

Judge McKiernan said this was a very serious matter.

She imposed a six-month sentence on the Section 3 assault charge, two months suspended for 12 months subject to Hutchinson engaging with the Probation Service.

The other charges were taken into consideration.