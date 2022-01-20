Louth

20-year-old jailed for car thefts and break-ins

A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a number of charges including for stealing cars and breaking into vehicles has been sentenced to a total of 10 months.

Craig Keenan, Belfry Avenue, St Alphonsus Road, Dundalk, appeared before the court via video link and admitted his involvement in the incidents most of which occurred last year.

