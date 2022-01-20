20-year-old jailed for car thefts and break-ins

A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a number of charges including for stealing cars and breaking into vehicles has been sentenced to a total of 10 months.

Craig Keenan, Belfry Avenue, St Alphonsus Road, Dundalk, appeared before the court via video link and admitted his involvement in the incidents most of which occurred last year.

His counsel described him as vulnerable and easily-led.

Sgt Jimmy McGovern presented evidence that a Nissan Qashqai was stolen on the night of 9/10 September 2020. It was subsequently located in Coolock, Dublin, with false number plates. Keenan wasn’t in the vehicle when it was discovered but he attended a garda station and admitted taking the car.

On 31 March 2021 he broke into a car from which €250 was stolen. He was identified from CCTV.

On the same date at Lios Dubh, Armagh Road, two vehicles entered the estate. They failed to stop for gardaí who were forced to get out of the way. These cars were abandoned further into the estate and the drivers absconded. They were seen hopping a wall and were subsequently identified from CCTV

One of the cars was stolen in Castletown Road, and the other in Drogheda.

At 3.10am on 3 April last on St Alphonsus Road gardaí encountered Keenan and another man acting suspiciously. They each had a mountain bike. The defendant admitted in a memo of interview that he had no permission to have the bike; while on the same date €5 cash and maintenance equipment worth €100 were taken after a car break-in.

The following day a car was stolen in Meadow View, Avenue Road. He admitted taking it. The vehicle was later set on fire.

Keenan and an accomplice were picked out from CCTV interfering with a parked car on 26 June. The incident was reported at 3.23am. No property was taken.

The same day the accused and another man each stole a bike. Again, they were captured on CCTV.

The court also heard of Public Order matters against Keenan.

Barrister Stephen Faulkner said his client had been sentenced in the Circuit Court to 18 months, six months suspended, on each of two unauthorised taking charges, both to run concurrently. They were backdated to when he went into custody on 30 July and he was due for release in early to mid-April. He was disqualified from driving for five years.

Keenan had been in custody on the matters in question since 28 June. He did not take up bail.

The defendant suffered from ADHD, Mr Faulkner continued. He was vulnerable and easily swayed.

A psychological report was handed into court.

Imposing consecutive two consecutive sentences of four months and one of two months on three of the charges, Judge McKiernan remarked these were very serious matters. There were a lot of victims.

The sentences were backdated to 28 June. Other charges were taken into consideration and legal aid was granted.