Courageous women brave the elements to raise over €50,000 at Dip in the Nip

As the sun slowly started to creep above the horizon on a beautiful September morning, busloads of courageous women from all over the North East shed their clothes for a fantastic cause.

This year’s “Dip in the Nip” was a huge success and not only saw a bumper turnout of women braving the elements, but also has raised in excess of €51,000 so far and counting!

"A lot happens before the dippers head to the beach and they were treated to fabulous hospitality from the Citynorth Hotel staff, who could not have been more helpful if they tried,” explains one of hte annual organiser Karen Healy.

“They opened their doors in the wee small hours of the morning to an enormous crowd of ladies dressed in dressing gowns and bathrobes. The girls then have to try dress up for a non-clothing event, by painting their bodies, and adorning their hair with all kinds of accessories, untll they were ready to make themselves available for the very creative photographer Suzanne Collins, she is yet another person who has dedicated her time to the dip since the early years.”

When all this was done, there was only one last task before heading to the beach and that’s the Integral Gym warm-up, carried out by Fran and Ban Ban, who build the excitement with a dance routine, which had the women laughing so much, they could be heard for miles!

Then it’s a quick hop on to the Matthews Buses, which along with Carroll’s buses from Drogheda have been supporters of the Oncology units, “Dip in the Nip” since the early days.

“The ladies arrive to the beach full of anticipation for what lies ahead of them,” says Karen.

“The first point of call is our now famous wishing tree, this is where ladies spent a bit of time reflecting on their own intentions, where there are always a few tears of sadness and of hope as they tie their own meaningful message to the tree”.

As it was the 10th year of celebrations for the North East dip, there was a special appearance from some of the Ladies of the all-Ireland Senior GAA back-to-back Winning Meath Team; Niamh O’Sullivan, Orla Byrne, & Emma Whyte, who came to offer support to all the fearless ladies.

“Many of the dippers had their own cancer journeys; so they shared words like courage and strength, and spoke about their triumphant win and how as a team they have become a very united group, and in a way so similar to the dippers, because the dippers as an entire group, can create massive awareness for people to get checked for cancer, and also raise much-needed funds to go towards the fight against cancer,” explains Karen.

“The girls then unexpectantly presented a very sought-after fully signed Jersey, which was auctioned on the day, and a very kind offer was given by GEM Construction, this generous sponsorship will be added to the Dip in the Nip fundraising campaign.

After the countdown, 280 screaming womenbut headed for the freezing waters of the Irish sea, at least when they got back to dry land there was a surprise party waiting for them!

“We had music by the very talented Hannah Kinsella, AKA buskypops, fabulous food by Barry McHugh and his amazing team of chefs, and street food from Saul O Reilly with his “Blasta Street Kitchen”, refreshments by the ever generous Coca Cola, balloon arch donated by Samantha Thornton from LL Balloons, fabulous branded sweet treats by Beautiful Butterflies Party Co, the outstanding double celebration cakes from McCloskey’s Bakery,” lists Karen, who is a constant stalwart at the event.

For Information on sending Dip in the Nip donations please contact Carian on 086 7773294