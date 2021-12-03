Couple win appeal to add mezzanine and roof terrace to their home

A couple have won an appeal to An Bord Pleanála to allow them to add a mezzanine and roof terrace to their Blackrock home.

John Conlon and Catherine Hogan-Conlon had applied to Louth County Council for demolition of a garage and construction of a ground floor extension with a mezzanine to the rear with one roof light and a central roof terrace at Sandfield Gardens.

In June the local authority granted permission, subject to five conditions, one of which (Condition No. 2) required the removal of the 2-storey mezzanine extension and 1st floor roof terrace.

The applicants appealed that condition to An Bord Pleanála.

In deciding to grant conditional permission, the Board went against the recommendation of its Inspector.

The proposed development was for demolition of an existing garage and the construction of a ground floor side extension including one rooflight and a ground floor extension with a mezzanine to the rear including 1 rooflight and a central roof terrace.

It included modifications to the existing front entrance door and front window and construction of a store and garden wall to the front and side of the property.

‘The garage to be demolished has a stated area of c.20sqm. It is a flat roofed structure, which is attached to the north end of the house,’ the Inspector’s report pointed out.

‘The side extension would project to the side boundary and would also project into the rear garden, providing a new entrance porch, dressing room and en-suite master bedroom at ground floor level, together with a new mezzanine level and external roof terrace.

‘The extension has a contemporary design and incorporates a number of monopitch roofs which extend over the existing ridge level.’

Louth County Council said the proposed extension was acceptable in principle, but concerns were expressed regarding the mezzanine extension, which was considered out of character with the scale and character of the existing house and the adjacent streetscape.

Concerns were also expressed that the extension would affect the residential amenity of the west-adjoining property. The proposed balcony was also considered out of character with the residential setting.

The council’s report recommended that permission should be granted and that a condition should be attached, requiring omission of the 2-storey mezzanine extension and 1st floor roof terrace.

The grounds of the appeal by John Conlon and Catherine Hogan-Conlon included that the mezzanine and roof terrace were key parts of the proposal.

Great care and consideration were given to this aspect of the development, to ensure that it did not have a negative effect on visual and residential amenity.

The mezzanine was designed to have as little impact as possible on the perception of the house from the road.

There was a precedent at the top of the road, for adding an additional floor and increasing the volume and height. 55 Sandfield Gardens received permission in 2007 for a 2-storey extension and permission was granted for a pitched roof extension in 2009.

The council acknowledged that an extension of increased elevation had been constructed at the end of the street.

‘The design and location of the extension and host dwelling is not comparable to the subject dwelling of the proposed development,’ it added.

The Inspector recommended that Condition No. 2 be retained.

‘The proposed mezzanine extension and 1st floor roof terrace, which exceeds the existing ridge line by approx. 1.6m, would not be a subservient addition to the house, overpowering its simple form and character, and would be an incongruent addition to the street, contrary to policy objective HOU 34 of the development plan.’

However, the Board decided to remove the condition and attach a further condition that the proposed 1.75m high opaque screen shall be extended to the full width of the southern boundary of the roof terrace.

‘It is considered that, subject to conditions, the proposed development would constitute a high-quality architectural addition to the existing dwelling which would not seriously injure the amenities of adjoining residential properties by reason of overbearance or overlooking.

‘In this context the retention of Condition No. 2 is not warranted and the addition of a further condition, extending the opaque screen proposed along the southern boundary of the roof terrace is considered appropriate, in the interest of residential amenity.’